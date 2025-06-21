CHICAGO — The home runs are coming in bunches for Ian Happ and with each blast, he further cements his place in Chicago Cubs history.

Happ crushed homers in each of his first two at-bats Saturday at Wrigley Field, giving him 161 longballs in his career.

His 17th career multi-homer game moved him past former teammate Kris Bryant for 15th all-time in Cubs franchise history:

IAN HAPP PASSES KRIS BRYANT ON THE CUBS’ ALL-TIME HOME RUN LIST! pic.twitter.com/V7G9l5ROtA — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 21, 2025

Enjoy Ian Happ’s 161st career home run from the WrigleyVision cam 🤩 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 21, 2025

It’s the third straight game with a homer for Happ, and he now has eight dingers in June.

It was a perfect day for hitters at the Friendly Confines — a warm, humid afternoon with wind blowing out consistently at 20 mph. Happ and the Cubs’ offense took advantage with four home runs in the first three innings.

It was also the second straight game in which Happ smacked a leadoff home run, becoming the first Cub to pull off that feat since another former teammate (Anthony Rizzo) in 2017:

Ian Happ is the first Cub to hit a leadoff home run in consecutive games since Anthony Rizzo in 2017: pic.twitter.com/RMvM1uwVzx — Zoe Grossman (@zoe__grossman) June 21, 2025

If Happ has a big second half, he could possibly catch Andre Dawson (174) and Derrek Lee (179) and keep moving up the all-time Cubs home run list.

Though it’s fair to say Sammy Sosa — who just returned to Wrigley Field Friday for the first time in 21 years — is safe atop the Cubs franchise leaderboard with 545 home runs.

Here is the complete list of Cubs all-time home run leaders:

Sammy Sosa – 545 Ernie Banks – 512 Billy Williams – 392 Ron Santo – 337 Ryne Sandberg – 282 Anthony Rizzo – 242 Aramis Ramirez – 239 Gabby Hartnett – 231 Bill Nicolson – 205 Hank Sauer – 198 Hack Wilson – 190 Alfonso Soriano – 181 Derrek Lee – 179 Andre Dawson – 174 Ian Happ – 161

Happ tied a career high with 25 longballs last season, a feat he also accomplished in 2021.

He has 11 homers this season through the Cubs’ first 76 games, putting him on pace for 23 over the full year.