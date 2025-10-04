Game 1 of the Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers NL Division Series has been all Milwaukee — that much is evident.

There is, however, something that could hamper the Cubs’ rivals for the remainder of the series.

Shortly after becoming the first player to have three hits in the first two innings of an MLB postseason game, Brewers star Jackson Chourio’s day was over.

Jackson Chourio legs out an infield single for his THIRD hit through 2 innings! #NLDS pic.twitter.com/s6UUUtgEvL — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2025

During the second inning, Chourio legged out an infield single to extend the hosts’ lead before trainers and manager Pat Murphy came to check on him at first base. He was subsequently replaced by Isaac Collins.

“Well, it’s just scary,” Murphy told TBS sideline reporter Lauren Jbara during the game. “He had a hamstring (injury) that kept him out for a month, and it’s the same hamstring. So, we’re worried about him. It’s just really unfortunate.”

The team later confirmed that Chourio left the game with right hamstring tightness.

Chourio, 21, landed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 1 with a strained right hamstring. He sustained the injury in the July 29 Cubs-Brewers game after tripling in the fifth inning. Blake Perkins replaced him for the remainder of Milwaukee’s 9-3 win. Chourio did not return to the Brewers’ active roster until August 30.

A young breakout star for Milwaukee in 2024, Chourio finished third in NL Rookie of the Year Award voting after slashing .275/.327/.464 (.791 OPS) with 21 home runs. In the Brewers’ NL Wild Card Series loss to the New York Mets, he went 3-for-11 (.455) with two home runs.

This year, the Venezuela native appeared in 131 games across the outfield and slashed .270/.308/.463 (.771 OPS) with 21 home runs and 78 RBI.

If the Brewers are without Chourio for any length of time, it could be a big blow to the NL Central champs. He is one of their best players and typically slots into the leadoff spot in the batting order.