MILWAUKEE — Jameson Taillon will once again be tasked with keeping the Chicago Cubs’ season alive.

Following the Cubs’ 7-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night — in which Milwaukee claimed a commanding 2-0 lead in the NLDS — manager Craig Counsell named Taillon the team’s Game 3 starter at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

It will be his second start of this postseason — and his second when the Cubs are facing elimination. Taillon tossed four shutout innings in last Thursday’s winner-take-all Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres.

That outing was stellar given the circumstances. Taillon carved through the potent top of the Padres lineup, maneuvered through a left-handed pocket towards the bottom, then turned it over and picked up more outs before handing the game to his bullpen with a lead.

Taillon will need to be just as strong in a win-or-go-home Game 3. The Brewers’ lineup is pesky — they can drag out at-bats and beat an opposing starter by 1,000 paper cuts, like they did to Matthew Boyd in Game 1. If Taillon is as aggressive as he was against the Padres, it could bode well for the Cubs.

When Counsell was asked postgame if he sees a path for the Cubs to win three straight and snatch the series, he voiced his confidence in the right-hander.

“The path is, it’s a Wednesday game and it’s a Jameson Taillon good start that gets us into the game,” Counsell told reporters in Milwaukee. “Jamo’s tasked with it on Wednesday, and (we’re) looking forward to handing him the ball.”

The 33-year-old ended the year on a dominant run after recovering from a left groin strain that kept him out of action for two weeks in late August and early September. He posted a 1.54 ERA across his final four starts of the year.

Taillon had a 3.68 ERA in 129.2 innings across 23 starts this season. He had two separate stints on the injured list – he missed over a month in July and early August with a right calf strain before landing on the IL again with his groin injury.