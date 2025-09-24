During a “playoff-like” atmosphere at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, comedian and actor John Mulaney was excited to join the Marquee Sports Network broadcast booth with Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Jim Deshaies.

As the bottom of the sixth inning began, the Chicagoland native shared a special announcement for his fans during the game.

“I’m very excited to say July 11th, 2026, I’ll be the first comedian to ever play at Wrigley Field. It’s really cool,” Mulaney said on the broadcast. “If Mark Grace could come out there everyday and just deliver, I can face down this crowd too. I’m so excited for it.”

John Mulaney announces he will be the first comedian to ever play Wrigley Field!@mulaney pic.twitter.com/BkgvBTBD2M — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 24, 2025

Wrigley Field has hosted concerts since 2005. The first-ever artist that played at The Friendly Confines was Jimmy Buffett.

There have been a wide variety of artists that have played in the historic venue, from Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam and Lady Gaga to Billy Joel, Foo Fighters and so much more.

For Mulaney, he hopes the entire neighborhood can hear his set next year.

“I’m going to do material specifically to carry through the wind out into the neighborhood. Sometimes, when the wind is right, you can hear the game throughout Wrigleyville and that’s the hope with my set,” Mulaney said.

Mulaney grew up watching Cubs games in the Chicagoland area.

“We saw so many games when I was a kid. The late ’80s, early ’90s, just watching Mark Grace absolutely deliver every night — it was just the best,” Mulaney said. “Never have met Mark Grace. Part of the reason I’m back always around the Cubs organization is someday to meet Mark Grace.”

Mulaney also sang the Seventh inning stretch Tuesday night. While he has had experience singing at Wrigley, Mulaney doesn’t feel any nerves before he sings in front of the Wrigley fans.

“It’s one thing in life that while there’s excitement, there’s no nerves. Very few things definitely end in applause and the rare person blows it but, it’s a win-win as we say in the singing world,” Mulaney said prior to singing the stretch.

Fans of the Chicago comedian will be looking forward to seeing the local comedian at Wrigley Field next year and can register now for pre-sale access.