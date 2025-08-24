How Kyle Hendricks fared in first start vs. former Cubs teammates

After making 270 starts as a Chicago Cub, Kyle Hendricks — now a member of the Los Angeles Angels — faced his former team for the first time on Sunday.

The beloved longtime Cub wasn’t originally scheduled to see Chicago when they visited Angel Stadium this weekend — he was supposed to start against the Texas Rangers on Monday. But as fate would have it, fellow Angels pitcher Jose Soriano landed on the paternity list and Hendricks was moved up to Sunday’s finale.

Kyle Hendricks and Tommy Hottovy caught up before today's game! pic.twitter.com/YEQ3C0qRIp — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 24, 2025

Hendricks has not been lights-out by any means this season for the Halos, sporting a 4.93 ERA in 126 innings entering Sunday. He has, however, put on a few vintage performances over the course of his 24 starts, including a 7.2-inning, one-run gem against the Detroit Tigers on May 3 and a nine-strikeout affair in a win against the New York Yankees on June 17.

When Hendricks first took the ball for the Halos on Sunday, class was in session once again for The Professor. He set down five straight Cubs to begin the game, including a strikeout of the now red-hot Kyle Tucker. The Cubs didn’t log their first knock against Hendricks until Matt Shaw’s ground-rule double with one away in the third inning, and Tucker cashed Shaw in to tie the game at 1 before Hendricks punched out Seiya Suzuki to end the inning.

Kyle Tucker shoots an RBI single the other way to tie it! pic.twitter.com/qu5qdTAPBL — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 24, 2025

In the top of the fourth inning, a second walk of the game to Hendricks’ longtime teammate Ian Happ set up a Nico Hoerner RBI double, allowing the Cubs to take a 2-1 lead.

Hendricks’ day began to unravel in the fifth inning when two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out for Pete Crow-Armstrong. And just like that, Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery motioned for another former Cub, Andrew Chafin, to relieve Hendricks of his duties.

Chafin couldn’t preserve Hendricks’ two-run day: A sacrifice fly from Crow-Armstrong and a Carson Kelly single put two more runs on the board before the inning was over.

That meant Hendricks’ final line in his first start against the Cubs was as follows: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K. He threw 76 pitches, 45 of them for strikes.

Prior to Sunday’s outing, Hendricks had faced every team in MLB besides the Cubs.