HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker is excited to return Daikin Park, the stadium he called home for the first seven seasons of his major-league career.

But he’s also focused on the task at hand and can’t foresee himself overcome with emotion on Friday night.

“It’ll be fun. It’ll be a good series,” Tucker said. “Obviously, first time back, so it’ll be cool to see the guys, catch up with them, but we’re also there to play against them, so a little more focused on that.”

[Kyle Tucker gives updates on Cubs contract extension talks, life in Chicago]

Tucker will make his first trip back to Houston since the blockbuster offseason trade that sent him to Chicago for All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes, 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith and right-hander Hayden Wesneski. Cubs fans have seen firsthand the impact the former World Series-winning right fielder has provided.

He has clubbed 16 home runs, driven in 49 runs, has a .933 OPS and has posted a 3.7 fWAR for the Cubs this season. Tucker hit 125 home runs for the Astros with an .877 OPS in 712 games. He’ll likely receive a warm welcome before the opener.

“It’d be nice,” he said. “We had a lot of success over there for however long and had a lot of great years and great memories over there.

“I’m looking forward to being back in Houston and just kind of playing the series.”

Tucker was in Houston when some of the other greats from the dynasty run – Gerrit Cole, George Springer and others returned. But it will be different for him to experience it.

Of course, he’s not doing so alone.

Right-handed reliever Ryan Pressly also came to Chicago from Houston via trade this winter and he, too, spent seven seasons there. He won a pair of World Series, including picking up the final out of the 2021 Fall Classic – a flyout to Tucker in foul territory in right field.

“Once he came over here, I was excited for both of us,” Tucker said. “Kind of figured this’d be a good team, just also having a familiar face around would be nice.

“It’ll be fun going back, but at the same time, still, we got jobs to do and go out there and play games. So, moreso, [I’m] just kind of focused on that kind of stuff.”