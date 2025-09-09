The Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that they are placing Kyle Tucker on the 10-day IL — retroactive to Sept. 6 — as the All-Star right fielder deals with left calf tightness. Moisés Ballesteros was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Tucker has not played since Sept. 2, when he exited the Cubs’ 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning. He had given the Cubs the lead earlier in that game with a three-run home run in the third inning — his first at Wrigley Field since July 19.

“We just came out early before the game today — felt like it was just a little worse today than it was yesterday,” manager Craig Counsell told reporters Tuesday ahead of the Cubs’ matchup against the Braves at Truist Park. “Yesterday was a really good day. He just didn’t have any progress today. (He) didn’t really get to a point of a lot of effort at all and wasn’t comfortable playing.”

Tucker remained out of Tuesday’s starting lineup for the sixth straight game before the Cubs announced the roster move. Willi Castro drew the start in right field, while Ballesteros was available off the bench.

On Monday, Counsell was optimistic about his right fielder, saying Tucker had “another good day of progress” and was “pretty darn close” to running at full speed in his recovery workout. Counsell deemed Tucker available off the bench, but the 28-year-old did not feature in the Cubs’ 4-1 loss.

“I think Kyle was a little surprised, and obviously disappointed (about the IL stint),” Counsell told reporters. “That’s why we did a little more yesterday, to put a little more effort into it … It didn’t respond (well) today.”

Tucker told reporters Tuesday that he “felt a lot better” on Monday.

“I was hoping I could get in there today or tomorrow at some point,” he said. “But I came out today again, it was still kind of sore, kind of a little tighter as we went (along with the workout).

“Normally, as I kind of moved around, did some stuff, it loosened up,” Tucker continued. “It’s still kind of bothering me (today), so I just stopped then.”

On the other side of the transaction, Ballesteros returns to the Cubs’ active roster for his third MLB stint. His last appearance came on July 30 in Milwaukee when he hit a bases-clearing, three-RBI double in the third inning before being pinch-hit for in the sixth inning.

Upon returning to Triple-A Iowa in August, Ballesteros slashed .253/.343/.425 (.768 OPS) with four home runs, 15 RBI and 14 strikeouts in 87 at-bats over the course of the month. He started September on a tear, going 7-for-22 (.318) with four RBI in a six-game span. His slash line in Iowa this season stands at an impressive .316/.385/.473 (.858 OPS) with 13 home runs and 76 RBI.

The 21-year-old Venezuelan native initially made his MLB debut on May 13 against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, where he went hitless. He logged his first career hit three days later with an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox.

In 18 big-league at-bats, Ballesteros has four hits (.222), six RBI, two walks, and three runs scored while striking out just once.