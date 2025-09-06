CHICAGO — A lingering calf issue will keep Kyle Tucker out of the Chicago Cubs’ lineup for a third straight game.

Tucker, who exited Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning with left calf tightness, missed Wednesday’s series finale and Friday’s opener against the Washington Nationals while nursing the issue.

While the 28-year-old slugger was seen warming up Saturday morning, he remained out of the lineup with utilityman Willi Castro taking over right field duties. However, manager Craig Counsell was optimistic about Tucker’s progression.

Kyle Tucker works out on the field before Saturday's Cubs-Nationals game. pic.twitter.com/YSapatnGVQ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 6, 2025

“It went pretty good. I think we definitely had improvement today,” Counsell said of Tucker’s workout. “He’s obviously not in the lineup today — we’re just going to treat it as day-to-day and see where that gets us.”

Despite Saturday being the fourth day off in a row for Tucker (counting the Cubs’ off-day Thursday), Counsell is confident that the All-Star will not need to miss extended time.

The Cubs have several reinforcements who can man right field in the meantime, including Castro, Seiya Suzuki and recent call-up Kevin Alcántara.

“We think we have time to let this heal without putting him on the injury list,” Counsell said. “Also, with having the extra player in September, we don’t feel like, from a roster perspective, it hurts us at all.

“I think you put all those factors in, and you know, we’re still going to be conservative with it. But because today felt like we saw improvement, we think it’s worth just taking a day-to-day track.”

Counsell added that it’s “possible” Tucker is available for Sunday’s series finale, but will “probably not” be in the starting lineup.

Craig Counsell says Kyle Tucker is taking it day-by-day with his calf injury. pic.twitter.com/nr6xuEZRdb — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 6, 2025

Aside from Tucker, Counsell had positive updates on a pair of Cubs pitchers on the IL.

Michael Soroka, who hasn’t pitched for the Cubs since he exited his team debut early with a shoulder strain on Aug. 4, was in the middle of throwing another live batting practice session Saturday as Counsell spoke. Soroka threw a 34-pitch session on Tuesday and told reporters after that things felt “normal.” Counsell concurred, with the added positive that the right-hander’s velocity had ticked back up after dropping amid his injury.

“His velocity is up for sure, from his start. So that’s a good sign,” Counsell said of Soroka’s session Saturday. “Assuming tomorrow he recovers fine, he will go out on rehab, be scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa.”

Jameson Taillon was also at Wrigley Field on Saturday. Taillon landed on the 15-day IL with left groin tightness after he left his start early against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 24.

“He will start for us in his next appearance,” Counsell said of Taillon. “Still figuring out the day.”

Taillon could either fall in line for the Cubs’ quick road trip to Atlanta following the series against the Nationals or the next homestand that they open against the Tampa Bay Rays.