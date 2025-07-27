Marquee Sports Network moving to a different Xfinity TV package

Marquee Sports Network will transition from Xfinity’s Popular TV package to the Ultimate TV package on Oct. 1, 2025.

“Comcast is pleased to continue offering the Marquee Sports Network in a way that reflects the changing video marketplace for local sports and provides our customers with a choice. We are notifying customers that effective October 1, 2025, Marquee Sports Network will be available on the Ultimate TV level of service. This change will happen after the current season ends, and the majority of Popular TV customers won’t be impacted. We will have promotional offers for customers with Popular TV service who want to continue receiving Marquee Sports Network.”

If you’re an Xfinity Popular TV subscriber, sign into your Xfinity account or go to Xfinity.com/upgradeTV to learn more and upgrade to Ultimate TV. Special offers are available. To watch, you will need an X1 TV box.

Marquee Sports Network also remains available through the network’s app, which includes live Chicago Cubs games and pregame and postgame coverage; unique Chicago Bears, Chicago Stars FC, Chicago Fire FC and AUSL programming; and content that’s exclusive to subscribers, for $19.99 per month. Visit watchmarquee.com/ for more information on registration and subscription.