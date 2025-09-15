The Cubs are swapping a pair of pitchers ahead of a seven-game road trip.

The team announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Michael Soroka was reinstated from the 15-day injured list after missing action since Aug. 4 with a shoulder strain. Ben Brown was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

“He’s a full goal tonight,” Craig Counsell said. “I think we’ll have to see, probably like after he pitches, what does the recovery look like? [That] would probably be the question that we would ask. But like, as of today, he’s 100% and ready to go … and he’ll pitch out of the bullpen.”

Soroka suffered the injury in his Cubs debut, pitching just two innings of his start before bowing out due to right shoulder discomfort. He struck out three and allowed one earned run on a solo home run in the outing. He was subsequently placed on the IL on Aug. 5.

The Cubs acquired Soroka on July 30 from the Washington Nationals in exchange for minor-league position players Christian Franklin and Ronny Cruz. With Washington this season, he posted a 4.87 ERA in 81.1 innings across 16 starts.

Soroka thrived in a relief role last season with the White Sox. He pitched 16 games (36 innings) out of the bullpen, posting a 2.75 ERA with opponents hitting .189 (.594 OPS) off him. He had a 6.39 ERA and a .251 batting average against (.856 OPS) as a starter. That makes this role a bit easier to adapt to.

“Definitely makes it easier transitioning to that and just knowing what to expect,” Soroka said. “Last year, at the same time, I was still throwing a lot of multiples out of the bullpen. So as of now, that’s what I think i’m going to do right here.

“It’s just nice to have that experience and just slide right in.”

Brown, 26, has a 5.92 ERA in 106.1 innings pitched this season. Fifteen of his 25 appearances were starts, in which he has a 6.30 ERA. He was first optioned to Iowa on June 24 and later recalled on July 21.

Upon returning from his first stint with the I-Cubs, Brown was moved to the bullpen and posted a 4.99 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. Brown sported a season-best 4.02 ERA in his five appearances in August, but struggled in his Sept. 3 appearance against the Atlanta Braves when he allowed two earned runs on one hit and two walks in 1.1 innings.

The Cubs begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday and will then play four against the Reds in Cincinnati. The magic number to clinch a Wild Card spot and make the postseason for the first time since 2020 stands at 4.