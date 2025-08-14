Miguel Amaya made his return to the Chicago Cubs’ lineup Wednesday after spending nearly three months on the IL with an oblique injury.

In a horrible turn of events for the 26-year-old catcher, Amaya was carted off the field in tears with a left ankle injury during the eighth inning of the Cubs’ matchup with the Blue Jays. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after the Cubs’ 4-1 win over the Blue Jays that Amaya suffered a left ankle sprain and X-rays were negative.

“Negative on the x-rays, which is great,” Counsell told reporters in Toronto after the win. “A little concerned at the time of the injury. It’s swelling up pretty good already. It’s an IL [stint]. It’s bad luck, unfortunately and we’re going to miss him.”

Amaya hustled down the line and beat out a soft grounder to short for an infield single, but as he stepped on the bag, he launched himself into the air before crumpling to the ground.

“You’re hoping it’s kind of a collision or a scare,” Counsell said. “But it was pretty clear after 20 seconds that he sprained it or worse. You knew something was wrong pretty quickly.

“It’s just a weird baseball play, trying to beat out a single and the ball, the throw and him are arriving at the same time.”

Trainers rushed out to tend to Amaya, who appeared to be in tears as he covered his face with his arms. In the replay, his left leg appeared to hyperextend as he impacted the base.

Reese McGuire entered the game to pinch run for Amaya and eventually came around to score to extend the Cubs’ lead to 4-1.

Amaya suffered a left ankle sprain and a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot in 2022. That came a year after he had undergone Tommy John surgery.