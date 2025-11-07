Kyle Tucker is now a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Here are the 2025 National League Silver Slugger Award winners! pic.twitter.com/aw9aiDgU5j — MLB (@MLB) November 6, 2025

The Cubs’ right fielder was named a winner of the National League award in the outfield, along with the New York Mets’ Juan Soto and the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll, MLB announced Thursday evening.

Tucker is the first Cub to win a Silver Slugger Award since Cody Bellinger won as a utility player in 2023, and he’s the first Cubs outfielder to win it since Sammy Sosa in 2002. Sosa won the award six times in his career.

The 28-year-old Tucker slashed .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI in his first season with the Cubs. Among NL outfielders, Tucker’s .841 OPS ranked third-best. His 4.7 offensive bWAR was ninth-best in the entire NL, and his OPS+ of 143 was seventh-best.

Tucker’s best offensive stretch for the Cubs came in June when he slashed .311/.404/.578 (.982 OPS) with five home runs and 13 RBI. That surge, coupled with a dominant start to the season, helped Tucker earn his fourth straight All-Star selection and first as a starter.

Tucker won an AL Silver Slugger Award as a member of the Houston Astros in 2023, when his 112 RBI led the AL.

Alongside Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Nico Hoerner were nominated for the award at their respective positions, as were the Cubs as a team. Arizona’s Ketel Marte took home the award at second base and the Los Angeles Dodgers earned the team honor.

The award for Tucker comes mere hours after the Cubs extended a qualifying offer (QO) to the slugger, who is set to become a free agent this offseason. The Cubs’ QO is set at $22.025 million, and Tucker has until Nov. 18 to accept or decline it. If he signs elsewhere, the Cubs will receive a compensatory draft pick.