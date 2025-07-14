Why MLB All-Star Game means so much to Matthew Boyd even though he won’t pitch

ATLANTA — Matthew Boyd won’t pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game despite earning the right to do so. The Cubs and their veteran left-hander followed sound logic in turning the opportunity down, with an eye toward the season’s second half.

The 34-year-old has already thrown 111.2 innings, more than in any season since 2019. He’s returning from Tommy John surgery and wanted to capitalize on the long respite the All-Star Game provides.

“You could have a break of over 10 days if you line it up right,” Boyd said Monday at the All-Star Game’s media day. “I’m throwing a lot of innings and that’s the way it should be; the way I want it to be.

“It was a hard decision, but it was the right decision.”

Pragmatically declining the invitation to pitch doesn’t steal meaning from Boyd’s big moment. It signifies something far greater than a stellar first half, where he went 10-3 with 102 strikeouts and a 1.02 WHIP over 19 starts.

The All-Star Game selection validated what Boyd always believed, that he would return to great form following a major injury. His experience was physically taxing and mentally difficult, but his faith never wavered.

He believed would be a top starting pitcher again. Maybe better than before.

“I don’t mean to sound arrogant, but absolutely I did,” Boyd said. “If you don’t believe it, who else would? I remember a moment last year, in early June, and it’s a Saturday morning and I’m throwing on an auxiliary field cause the field’s being taken up by summer baseball.

“I think about those days, and I remember hoping that I would be signed by a team that’s going to have a shot in the postseason. If I do what I know I can do, I can be a player that will help them. Fast forward to this year, and it has happened.

“My point is that you have to believe that. If you don’t believe that, who else will? To a degree (every All-Star) in this room would believe that. I’m not surprised, but I’m extremely grateful.”

That was clear during his media session. He was asked time and again about the disappointment of not pitching. Boyd’s responses were always positive. He talked about having Chris Sale on one side of his locker and Clayton Kershaw on the other. He talked about the conversations and the conscious decision to remember every moment.

“I get to soak all this up over the next couple of days,” Boyd said. “In the future, hopefully I’ll get to pitch in this game but, just to be here and be around some of these guys is something that’s truly special.”

Boyd has been essential to the Cubs this season, helping them weather injuries to Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga. He has pitched like an ace, even if he’s not ready to give himself that title.

“That’s a label for someone else to put on me,” Boyd said. “I know what my job is when the ball’s in my hand. I don’t know how the results will shake out, but I know how I’m going to approach the job and just be myself and perform to the best of my ability. I like my odds when that happens.”

Boyd loves pitching in Chicago right now. The environment on the North Side can’t be beat, with the city falling in love with a fun, exciting baseball team that carries high expectations.

“We all feel the gravity of it and it’s cool,” Boyd said. “When you’re walking around Wrigleyville and you’re seeing the excitement, and you have a Monday night game and the weather’s bad but Wrigley’s packed. We understand we have something special. We have a really good group of guys and we know that, how baseball works, it will never be the same. … We love the group we have and we want to make the most of it and we’re enjoying every single day.”