Cubs lefty Matthew Boyd won’t pitch for NL in 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd won’t pitch in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game despite being selected to do so, the league announced Friday night.

Boyd, who will start Saturday against the New York Yankees, still will attend All-Star festivities, which begin Monday at Atlanta’s Truist Park. Tuesday’s All-Star game would fall on just three days’ rest for the lefty.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters at Yankee Stadium on Saturday that it was just a matter of luck for Boyd.

“For starters, it’s just hard. (Your start) has to fall on the right day,” Counsell said. “You’re trying to get some rest to do something you’re not accustomed to doing. You want to pitch in the game, you want to be a part of it. But you also don’t want it to affect what happens next.”

MLB replaced Boyd with Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, a rookie right-hander who has pitched in just five major league games but is 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. His selection immediately sparked debate about how All-Star replacements are made.

Jacob Misiorowski has been added to the National League All-Star team



It’s Boyd’s first All-Star nod in 11 MLB seasons. The 34-year-old left-hander signed a two-year, $29 million contract with the Cubs last offseason and immediately made an impact on the rotation. It needed a solid veteran presence after Justin Steele sustained a season-ending elbow injury and Shota Imanaga missed nearly two months with a hamstring strain.

Boyd entered Saturday with a 9-3 record and 2.52 ERA in 18 starts with 93 strikeouts and just 23 walks in 103.2 innings. It’s the first time Boyd has pitched more than 100 innings in a season since 2019, as he sustained numerous injuries after that and had Tommy John surgery in 2023.