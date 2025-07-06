Chicago Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd was named to the NL’s 2025 MLB All-Star Game pitching staff Sunday night.

It will be Boyd’s first All-Star appearance in 11 MLB seasons.

Boyd, 34, signed a two-year, $29 million contract with the Cubs last offseason. He immediately made an impact on a rotation that needed a solid veteran presence after losing Justin Steele to a season-ending elbow injury and Shota Imanaga for nearly two months with a hamstring strain.

“Matt’s put together a wonderful first half,” manager Craig Counsell told reporters Sunday ahead of the Cubs’ series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. “He’s very deserving, and to make the staff as one of the starters in this league — that’s not an easy thing to do.”

Boyd, who is scheduled to pitch Sunday, is 8-3 with a 2.65 ERA in 17 starts, fourth- and sixth-best in the NL, respectively. He has posted 12 quality starts, and his 98.2 innings pitched are his most since 2019 after numerous injuries and Tommy John surgery in 2023.

“If you look at the last four years of his career, going through these injuries — there’s always a reason to keep going, always a reason to prove yourself,” Counsell said. “To be an all-star is a lesson for everybody. It’s why you never give an inch, you keep at it, and you go about every day the same. He’s clearly done that, and this is one of the rewards for it.”

“He certainly exceeded expectations for us,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters last week. “It’s a great thing to be able to say at this time of year.”

Said Boyd after his Tuesday start: “I’m grateful to be healthy, to be out there. My mind is just solely focused on competing, and I’m grateful that I get to do that in a Cubs uniform.”

Boyd also talked about the possibility of making the NL All-Star roster, which has now become reality.

“Oh man. That’d be quite an honor,” Boyd said, then added: “I don’t get to make that decision — somebody else does. But if that honor did come, it would be something rather special.”

Boyd joins Cubs center fielder Pete-Crow Armstrong and right fielder Kyle Tucker, both of whom will be starters, on the NL roster.

The trio of Crow-Armstrong, Tucker and Boyd now equal the 2023, 2019 and 2018 seasons as the highest tally of Cubs at the Midsummer Classic since 2016, when seven were selected.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 15, at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.