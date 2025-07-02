MLB All-Star Game starters: Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker make NL roster

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right fielder Kyle Tucker will be National League starters in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, the league announced Wednesday.

This will be Crow-Armstrong’s first All-Star appearance and Tucker’s fourth. The full NL All-Star roster will be revealed Sunday, so some of their Cubs teammates still could join them on the squad.

“Development is not just the coaching staffs’ job,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said before Wednesday’s contest against the Cleveland Guardians. “Your teammates take a lot of pride and responsibility and love and caring and enthusiasm and disappointment in development of your teammates – and your young teammates.

“And I think that’s fun for everybody. It’s not always easy work. It’s sometimes frustrating work, but in the end, when you look back on it, it’s really rewarding.”

Crow-Armstrong and Tucker give the Cubs multiple All-Star Game starting outfielders for just the second time in franchise history. The first time happened in 1936, when Augie Galan and Frank Demaree made the team.

Crow-Armstrong, 23, entered Wednesday’s play hitting .265 with 21 home runs, 62 RBI and 25 stolen bases in his first full MLB season. His homer total ranks sixth in the NL, and his stolen base total is second. That combination of power and speed – coupled with elite defense has made him a quick fan favorite at Wrigley Field.

“I think he relies on emotion to fuel himself, and he needs to express it,” Counsell said. “And I think that’s what attracts the fans to him, because you see that and you can feel it from him, and you can feel his emotion, which is really hard on a baseball field sometimes in our game.

“But it’s fun to watch. And I think it’s something that makes him so much fun to watch play.”

His 4.0 fWAR ranks second in the NL, behind Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani (4.2) – a welcome surprise to this Cubs team that enters Wednesday 50-35 and in first place in the NL Central.

“It’s enormous,” Counsell said. “I think you need that and good teams get that. Good teams absolutely have that.

“You sit there at the beginning of the season and you say what you expect to happen, and without fail, on the good teams, somebody outperforms that or does something you didn’t think was possible, necessarily. It’s part of a successful season.”

Tucker, whom the Cubs acquired last offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros, is slashing. 290/.393/.533 with 17 homers, 52 RBI and 20 stolen bases. The 28-year-old also made AL All-Star rosters in 2022, 2023 and 2024. He’s been a steady presence near the top of the Cubs lineup and has been a key cog for an offense that has scored the second most runs in baseball.

“In a lot of ways, when you think of Kyle, it’s like this is the perfect makeup for a major league hitter in terms of how even keeled he is, and it allows him – I think so well – to stay pitch to pitch, which is what hitting is,” Counsell said. “You really have to be able to take pitch and move on, or take an at-bat and move on and not let it somehow influence what happens next, because we usually sabotage ourselves.”

This year’s All-Star Game will be played July 15 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.