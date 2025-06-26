Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker and Carson Kelly will all advance to the next All-Star Game voting phase, MLB announced Thursday.

Here are your All-Star Ballot FINALISTS!



Phase 2 voting opens Monday, 6/30 at noon ET and closes on Wednesday, 7/2. Vote totals reset.



Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani earned automatic bids as the top vote-getters in each league. pic.twitter.com/DyH8KqyvTt — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2025

Crow-Armstrong (3,021,265) led all NL outfielders in votes and was one of six players on the ballot to exceed 3 million votes. Tucker (1,794,776) finished fourth among outfielders behind the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez (2,343,058) and a surging Ronald Acuña Jr. (1,888,867) of the host Atlanta Braves.

Click here to vote Cubs

Per MLB’s press release, Crow-Armstrong and Tucker are vying to become the first pair of Cubs outfielders to receive fan-elected starting assignments since Alfonso Soriano and Kosuke Fukudome in 2008. Soriano withdrew from the game due to injury that year, meaning two Cubs outfielders haven’t taken the field to start the All-Star Game together since Augie Galan and Frank Demaree in 1936.

Kelly (1,183,100) was the second most popular catcher behind the Dodgers’ Will Smith (3,428,856).

Crow-Armstrong and Kelly are each gunning for their first career All-Star bids. Tucker is a three-time All-Star, but has yet to make a team through fan voting.

Reigning MVPs Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani each earned automatic starting bids, leading their respective leagues in votes. Judge (4,012,983) was the top overall vote-getter in Phase 1.

The top two vote-getters at each position (top six for outfielders) moved on to Phase 2, which will run from June 30 to July 2. Vote totals will reset in this phase. The starters will be announced on July 2 and full rosters will come on July 6. Both announcements will air on ESPN.

More Cubs will still have a chance to make the All-Star Game roster, as both pitchers and reserves will be decided via a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. Rosters will total 23 players on each team.

While Seiya Suzuki finished fourth in DH voting, he has a strong case to get a reserve spot as he is tied for the NL lead in RBI (67) and is tied with Crow-Armstrong for the top-five mark in home runs (21).

Matthew Boyd is a top candidate on the pitching side, as he sports an NL-sixth-best 2.65 ERA in his 16 starts with the Cubs this season.

Below is a breakdown of the remaining All-Star balloting announcement schedule: