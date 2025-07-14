The Cubs are going all-in on a college bat with their first 2025 MLB Draft selection, picking outfielder Ethan Conrad out of Wake Forest University at No. 17 overall.

The Cubs have selected Ethan Conrad with the 17th pick in the MLB Draft! pic.twitter.com/p1lOphlPUR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 13, 2025

The 21-year-old, who both hits and throws left-handed, slashed .372/.495/.744 (1.238 OPS) for the Demon Deacons in 21 games this season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. He collected seven home runs, eight doubles and 27 RBI in his shortened stint, with more walks (18) than strikeouts (14).

“It was an unreal experience,” Conrad told media via Zoom on Sunday night following his selection. “I’m gonna remember it for the rest of my life. I’m just super grateful to get my name called tonight.”

Prior to his injury, Conrad was Baseball America’s No. 22 overall 2025 draft prospect, with one anonymous scout even selecting him No. 8 overall in an early mock draft.

“Once I went down, it was a really stressful time,” Conrad said of his injury. “I didn’t know what was going to happen with the draft, and I was really upset (about) not being able to help my teammates out. Just being able to get selected 17th is super crazy.”

"It's honestly such an honor hearing my name called by the Chicago Cubs. It's a dream come true."



Ethan Conrad on being drafted by the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/ritymFmXEQ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 14, 2025

Conrad was in his first season at Wake Forest after transferring from Marist University in the offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound slugger played first base the majority of his two seasons at Marist, but was exclusively a center fielder at Wake Forest.

Conrad was called “a plus hitter who’s an above-average defender and runner in center field,” by the aforementioned scout, per Baseball America.

“It is hard to find guys like this at a premium position, which supports him going this high in the draft,” the scout wrote.

The Cubs will have two more picks on Sunday night: No. 56 overall in the second round and No. 90 overall in the third round.