Now that MLB free agency has officially begun, all the rumors and contract projections have started rolling in.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel put together a master list of the top 50 MLB free agents this offseason, projecting the overall contract lengths, value and average annual value (AAV) for each player.

There are several 2025 Cubs on the list, as well as former Cubs and other names they have been linked to both in past offseasons and this year.

Let’s dive into the Cubs on McDaniel’s list:

2025 Cubs

Kyle Tucker (No. 1 overall)

Projected contract: 11 years, $418 million ($38 million AAV)

It’s no surprise that Tucker comes in at No. 1 on McDaniel’s list. He’s also The Athletic’s consensus No. 1 free agent, as he is via predictions from Yahoo Sports and MLB Trade Rumors.

It’s also no surprise that Tucker is projected to get a mega deal both in length and value. It’s not exactly Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million deal he signed with the New York Mets last December, but it’s nonetheless the largest projected deal to come out of free agency this offseason.

The Cubs’ largest-ever free agent contract belongs to Jason Heyward, who signed an eight-year, $184 million deal ahead of the 2016 season. That pact didn’t exactly pan out — while Heyward was an above-average defender, he struggled on offense for much of his Cubs tenure (.700 OPS in 744 games) and was eventually released in 2022 with a year still left on his contract.

The Cubs aren’t likely to bite on such an investment for Tucker, who will be 40 years old when that projected deal is up. Elsewhere, ESPN’s David Schoenfield tabbed the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants as the best fits for the 28-year-old slugger.

Shota Imanaga (No. 20)

Projected contract: 3 years, $43.5 million ($14.5 million AAV)

The mutual option that the Cubs declined for Imanaga on Tuesday was three years and $57 million ($19 million AAV). Imanaga also declined his player option for $15 million. The Cubs then extended Imanaga a $22.025 million qualifying offer, which he has until Nov. 18 to accept or decline.

Imanaga posted a 3.28 ERA in 318 innings the past two seasons with the Cubs and was an All-Star in 2024.

Michael Soroka (No. 35)

Projected contract: 2 years, $23 million ($11.5 million AAV)

The Cubs acquired Soroka from the Washington Nationals at the 2025 trade deadline, but the 28-year-old suffered a shoulder injury in his very first start at Wrigley Field. Soroka ended up pitching just 8.1 innings in the regular season, posting a 1.08 ERA. He also logged 1.2 innings in two playoff appearances — one was 0.2 scoreless innings of relief in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, and the other was a five-hit, three-earned run inning in the Cubs’ loss in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Brad Keller (No. 36)

Projected contract: 2 years, $22 million ($11 million AAV)

Keller went from a non-roster invitee in spring training at the beginning of the season to becoming a dominant reliever in the Cubs’ bullpen. The 30-year-old threw 69.2 innings in 68 appearances, posting a 2.07 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in the 2025 regular season.

Keller’s 2025 contract was a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

Willi Castro (No. 49)

Projected contract: 2 years, $14 million ($7 million AAV)

The Cubs added Castro from the Minnesota Twins as a utility depth piece at the 2025 deadline, but he struggled to produce in his limited playing time. In 100 at-bats with the Cubs, the 28-year-old managed just a .170/.245/.240 (.485 OPS) slash line with six RBI. The Cubs inherited $2.03 million of his $6.4 million base salary with the Twins this season.