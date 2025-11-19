Tuesday was a fairly significant day on the baseball calendar.

Yes, it was the last day for players, like Kyle Tucker and Shota Imanaga, to decide on the one-year qualifying offer. But it was also the last day for clubs to add prospects to their 40-man roster and protect them from next month’s Rule 5 Draft.

The Cubs chose to protect three players: infielder/outfielder James Triantos, left-hander Riley Martin and infielder Pedro Ramírez. Their 40-man roster sits at 32 players after Imanaga’s decision to pick up his qualifying offer.

The Cubs are adding three players to their 40-man roster:



INF/OF James Triantos

LHP Riley Martin

INF Pedro Ramírez



With Imanaga picking up the QO, Cubs' 40-man sits at 32. — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) November 19, 2025

Triantos, 22, was a Top 100 prospect entering 2025, but struggled this past season. The Cubs’ second-round pick in 2021 hit .258 with a .684 OPS at Triple-A, with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 RBI. The Cubs’ No. 10 ranked prospect made 60 starts at second base, 30 in center field and four in left field for the I-Cubs. He could serve as immediate big-league depth after finishing the year in Iowa.

[MORE: Dansby Swanson brings steady stability to Cubs roster in 2026, beyond]

Martin, 27, has been a constant in the Iowa Cubs’ bullpen for a pair of seasons, but 2025 might have been his best year. The left-hander posted a 2.69 ERA in 63.2 innings, striking out 80 hitters. The strikeouts are eye-catching, but the left-hander has struggled with walks, posting a 13.4% walk rate, a slight drop from his 16.2% mark in 2024. He provides a left-handed bullpen option for a team that has just Luke Little and Jordan Wicks as lefty options on their 40-man roster.

Ramírez, 21, hit .280 with Double-A Knoxville in 2025 and is the Cubs’ No. 8-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. He swiped 28 bags but is primarily known for his defense. The infielder won the 2025 minor league Gold Glove award at third base after making 66 starts at the hot corner.

Cubs Mail Bag Submit your questions below to be featured in the next Cubs mailbag! Marquee Sports Network Cubs reporter Andy Martínez will be answering questions from fans throughout the offseason. Name * Email * Hometown * Question or Comment * Captcha Submit If you are human, leave this field blank.



