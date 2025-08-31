The Cubs are reportedly adding a 16-year veteran to the roster in first baseman Carlos Santana, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman on Sunday.

Santana indeed goes to Cubs. Nice late add. https://t.co/oFcPKXUM6x — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2025

Santana was released by the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. He had been placed on outright waivers but went unclaimed. The 39-year-old switch-hitter slashed .225/.316/.333 (.650 OPS) with 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 116 games for the Guardians this year.

The Cubs adding Santana before Sept. 1 would mean he’s eligible to play in the postseason. They would also need to make a 40-man roster move to accommodate his arrival.

REPORT: The Cubs are signing veteran first baseman Carlos Santana, per @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/FEOztvP5Tu — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 31, 2025

Santana has seen more success against left-handed pitching this season — something that several Cubs, including first baseman Michael Busch, have struggled with.

Busch’s struggles against southpaws have been evident, with the 27-year-old managing just a .195/.262/.299 (.561 OPS) slash line in 84 plate appearances.

Santana, on the other hand, is slashing .235/.328/.353 (.681 OPS) with four home runs and 17 RBI in 137 plate appearances. Because of that, he could very well be a platoon option for the Cubs versus lefties into September and beyond.

Santana also plays elite defense at first base, having won the Gold Glove last season with the Minnesota Twins. His seven outs above average this season are tied for second-most among MLB first basemen this year.

Santana was in his third stint with Cleveland, having made his MLB debut with the club all the way back in 2010. He’s a career .241 hitter with 335 home runs and a .778 OPS across his lengthy resume.

He spent one season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 before returning to the Guardians and putting together his first and only All-Star campaign in 2019, when he also won a Silver Slugger Award. Santana then bounced around five different clubs before returning to Cleveland on a one-year, $12 million deal this year.

