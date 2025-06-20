Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs traded for Kyle Tucker this offseason because they wanted that talent on their team.

“When you acquire him, obviously we want players like Kyle Tucker in the organization,” the Cubs president of baseball operations told ESPN 1000’s David Kaplan and Jonathan Hood on Wednesday. “He’s an incredible hitter. He’s an incredible player.”

He’s the type of player you want in the organization long-term, so where do Tucker and the Cubs stand on a potential contract extension? Tucker is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, and the Cubs sent a hefty package to acquire him — former All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes, 2024 first-round draft pick Cam Smith and right-hander Hayden Wesneski went to the Houston Astros in exchange.

“I obviously would love that to be a long relationship,” Hoyer told Kaplan and Hood. “But right now we’re playing the season and talking about any of these things — all I’ll say is we obviously love to have him and those are discussions that’ll happen at a later point.”

Hoyer and the Cubs don’t discuss potential contract negotiations in interviews — and Tucker is no exception. They’re keeping their cards close to their vest, but the Cubs and Excel Sports, Tucker’s agency, have a history.

“We have a really good relationship with his agent, Casey Close, and he has Dansby [Swanson] and [Jameson] Taillon as well, and done a lot of deals with them,” Hoyer said. “I know Casey well. Obviously, we have an open line of communication.”

Tucker has been just the spark the Cubs’ offense needed this season, with 13 home runs, 43 RBI and 18 stolen bases with a .898 OPS in 73 games. Chicago ranks second in MLB in runs scored.

Hoyer hopes this season in Chicago also could serve as a recruitment pitch to Tucker and help sell him on sticking around beyond 2025.

“My hope is that, as we play out this summer, is that he finds Chicago pretty appealing, as well,” Hoyer said. “It’s kind of hard not to.”