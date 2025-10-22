Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker and Nico Hoerner are the three Chicago Cubs to be named National League finalists for the 2025 Silver Slugger Award, MLB announced on Wednesday.

The Cubs as a whole were also one of three teams, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, to be tapped for the honor. The NL winners will be announced on Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. CT.

The Silver Slugger Award is given to one player in both the NL and AL at each infield position as well as to three outfielders, a designated hitter, a utility player and a team.

Managers and coaches cast their votes based on “a combination of offensive statistics including OPS, OPS+, home runs, RBI, batting average, total bases and runs, as well as the managers’ and coaches’ general impressions of a player’s overall offensive value,” per MLB. Each NL team receives four votes to designate across its coaching staff.

Crow-Armstrong was one of four NL players — and one of three outfielders — to post a 30-home run, 30-stolen base season in 2025. The 23-year-old became the second Cub in history and the first since Sammy Sosa in 1995 to achieve the feat when he did so on Sept. 26.

Crow-Armstrong’s 31 home runs tied him for third among NL outfielders with Arizona’s Corbin Carroll and the Washington Nationals’ James Wood. In his positional group, he also ranked second in extra-base hits (72), third in doubles (37) and fourth in RBI (95). The center fielder finished the season with a slash line of .247/.287/.481 (.768 OPS) with an OPS+ of 118.

Tucker is a one-time Silver Slugger Award winner, earning the honor in 2023 as a member of the Houston Astros. In his first season with Chicago, the 28-year-old slashed .266/.377/.464 (.841 OPS) with 22 home runs, 73 RBI and a 143 OPS+. Among NL outfielders, he ranked second in on-base percentage, third in OPS and sixth in slugging percentage.

Hoerner saw one of his best years as a hitter in 2025, just barely missing out on the top batting average in the NL with his .297 clip across 156 games. Among NL second basemen, Hoerner ranked first in both hits (178) and triples (4), second in doubles (29), fifth in OPS (.739) and sixth in RBI (40). His 49 strikeouts are the fewest in the position group and third-fewest in all of MLB behind the San Diego Padres’ Luis Arraez (21) and the Athletics’ Jacob Wilson (39).

As a team, the Cubs ranked third in the NL in home runs (223) and runs scored (793), fourth in slugging percentage (.430) and fifth in OPS (.750).