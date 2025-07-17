If MLB playoffs started today, here’s who Cubs would play in 2025 NLDS

If the season ended today…

Sports fans are very familiar with that phrase. It pops up a few times each year — regardless of sport.

On the one hand, it’s silly. The season is, decidedly, not ending today!

But on the other hand — it’s a fun way to take stock of the big picture. And sports are supposed to be fun after all!

So if the season ended today … how would the Cubs fit into the MLB playoff race? And who would they face in October?

[5 burning questions facing the Cubs entering the second half]

Here is how the NL playoff standings line up right now:

Los Angeles Dodgers Chicago Cubs Philadelphia Phillies Milwaukee Brewers New York Mets San Diego Padres

The Cubs are just a half-game behind the Dodgers for the top seed in the NL. And by virtue of owning the second-best record in the league, Craig Counsell’s group would receive a bye through the Wild-Card round.

PCA and Seiya Suzuki made Cubs history in the first half of 2025 🔥 pic.twitter.com/StgdGKt1QY — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 16, 2025

That pits the Phillies against the Padres and the Brewers against the Mets in the Wild-Card round.

The Cubs would face the winner of the Phillies-Padres matchup in that scenario.

The Cubs went 2-4 against the Phillies this season, dropping a series at Wrigley Field in April and a three-game set in Philadelphia in June.

The North Siders went 3-3 against the Padres, winning two-of-three at Wrigley in early April and dropping the series in San Diego in mid-April.

The Phillies (+63) have the fourth-best run differential in the NL, behind the Cubs (+119), Brewers (+81) and Dodgers (+69). San Diego has only a +7 run differential, behind multiple teams that are not currently in a playoff spot (Reds, Giants, Cardinals).

Both teams would provide a challenging matchup for the Cubs in a playoff series. The Phillies have a star-studded lineup and a dominant rotation led by Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo. The Padres also have star power (Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado) and a great bullpen that included three All-Stars (Robert Suarez, Jason Adam, Adrian Morejon), but their rotation has struggled this year with both health and effectiveness.

The Cubs have an opportunity to secure the top seed in the NL over the final 66 games of the season. They have the third-easiest schedule in baseball down the stretch while the Dodgers have the sixth-easiest slate.