The Chicago Cubs acquired utility player Willi Castro, relief pitchers Andrew Kittredge and Taylor Rogers and starting pitcher Michael Soroka to upgrade their team at the trade deadline.

“Our goal was to try and acquire depth, filling out our bench, add arms to the bullpen and rotation and we were able to do that,” Hoyer told Marquee Sports Network. “Obviously, we were in a lot of different things, but really happy we got those four guys and excited for the second half.”

Hoyer feels great about the Cubs’ new additions, but here is how MLB analysts rated the moves.

GRADE: C

The Cubs, locked in a heated struggle with the Brewers for first place in the NL Central and perhaps a first-round bye in the playoffs, were expected to swing big at the deadline. That, however, didn’t happen. Their moves improve them at the margins — utility man Willi Castro upgrades the bench and Michael Soroka gives them needed rotation depth — but it’s all a little lacking given what was anticipated. In particular, the Cubs could’ve used a front-of-the-rotation type to replace Justin Steele.

GRADE: C

Key takeaways: The best move the Cubs made was extending president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to a multiyear contract, but their trade deadline activity was under whelming. I did love the Willi Castro pickup because of his positional flexibility, but I thought they overpaid for reliever Andrew Kittredge and starter Michael Soroka. I expected the Cubs to go all-in for an impact starting pitcher, but it didn’t happen. Instead, they just improved around the edges.

Grade: C+

In an oddly timed maneuver, the Cubs handed president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer a contract extension just days before the deadline. Whether that was the reason for Hoyer’s relative passivity is unclear, but Chicago didn’t make a serious upgrade Thursday, despite holding the third-highest playoff odds in baseball. Castro is a really underrated player, an above-average, switch-hitting bat capable of playing almost anywhere on the diamond. His addition was the only thing keeping me from crushing the Cubs with a D or an F.