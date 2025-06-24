The Cubs’ starting rotation has faced challenges this year.

Justin Steele only made four starts before undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. Shota Imanaga has missed the last seven weeks with a hamstring strain, but is expected to return to the rotation on Thursday against the Cardinals.

Cade Horton, Colin Rea and Ben Brown have filled the back half of the rotation in Imanaga’s absence. Horton has done a solid job, posting a 3.41 ERA over his seven starts. Rea and Brown have struggled since Imanaga went on the IL, recording a 5.17 and 6.62 ERA, respectively.

[Cubs Takeaways: What we learned in series opening loss to Cardinals]

On Sunday afternoon against the Mariners, Rea allowed a season-high seven earned runs, including four home runs in the Cubs’ 14-6 loss. Monday evening saw Brown allow four two-run homers in an 8-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Ben Brown struggled tonight against St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/NR3EnY4FDF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 24, 2025

The Cubs are currently leading the NL Central with hopes of making a deep postseason run. Adding another starting pitcher could boost their chances of playing late into October, and former Cubs infielder Mark DeRosa has a specific pitcher he would like to see them acquire.

“This beast … is starting to figure it out,” DeRosa said of Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara on MLB Network. “His last four starts, he’s been really good. He can rush it up to 99 mph and somebody out there is going to come get this guy.”

Through 11 starts, the 2022 NL Cy Young Award Winner struggled mightily. He had an 8.47 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP. Over his last four starts, Alcántara has a 2.74 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Alcántara has relied on his sinker (25.7% usage) and slider (20.3% usage) over his last four starts and has seen success. His first 11 starts, he threw his sinker 23.8% of the time and his slider just 12.8%.

DeRosa posed the question to the MLB Network panel of where he’d like to see Alcántara go if he were to be traded.

“Cubs,” DeRosa answered. “(The) Cubs need a starter. The Cubs are real, man.”

A healthy Alcántara could provide a boost to the North Siders’ rotation and their World Series hopes.