The Cubs are “actively monitoring” Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, according to a report from Cuban baseball writer Francys Romero.

Per Romero, the Cubs are one of the teams showing the most interest in the three-time All-Star.

The Chicago Cubs are one of the teams most actively monitoring Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, according to industry sources.

Clase, 27, has a 2.74 ERA this season with 23 saves across 46 innings pitched. He is under club control through the 2028 season after signing a five-year, $20 million extension with Cleveland in 2022.

Clase led MLB in saves in each of the past three seasons and posted standout numbers last year when he pitched to a 0.61 ERA in 74.2 frames. The Dominican right-hander finished third in 2024 American League Cy Young Award voting and 11th in MVP voting.

The Cubs have molded Daniel Palencia into the everyday closing role this season, with the 25-year-old flamethrower posting a 1.49 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP with 13 saves in 36.1 innings. Still, Clase would be a welcome addition to any big-league bullpen and having both as options would smooth out the struggles the team has faced lately.

The Cubs’ bullpen as a unit has struggled this month, posting an MLB-third-worst 6.31 ERA in 61.1 innings since July 1. Now that the July 31 trade deadline is just a week away, it’s clear they’d like to bolster the relief corps as reports elsewhere show them broadening their search.

670 The Score analyst and Marquee Sports Network contributor Bruce Levine reported Thursday that Seranthony Dominguez of the Baltimore Orioles and Pete Fairbanks of the Tampa Bay Rays are two players that Chicago’s front office has discussed.

Cubs working hard on acquiring bullpen pitchers. Orioles Seranthony Dominguez and Tampa's Pete Fairbanks have been discussed. Tampa still a bit reluctant due to injuries for other pen pitchers.

The 30-year-old Dominguez has worked mainly as a setup man for last-place Baltimore this season and has a 3.32 ERA in 40.2 innings. In his last 15 appearances, he’s been incredibly reliable with a 1.80 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 innings. Dominguez was part of a deadline deal last year, joining the Orioles from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for outfielder Austin Hays.

The Rays are 53-50 and just 1.5 games back in the AL Wild Card race but are reportedly shopping Fairbanks, who has 17 saves and a 2.84 ERA in 38 innings this year.