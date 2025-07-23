As the Chicago Cubs’ search for pitching reaches a crescendo, prospective trade targets are emerging fast and furious.

Craig Counsell’s squad is among the best in baseball — the entered play Wednesday tied for the top record in MLB — but they have a clear need before next Thursday’s trade deadline: Pitching.

Starting pitching, relief help — it doesn’t matter.

The Cubs need arms for the stretch run.

The veteran right-hander the Cubs faced Wednesday at Wrigley Field may be emerging as one of the top targets for Jed Hoyer’s front office.

Seth Lugo shut down the North Siders over six innings, permitting just two runs and striking out six.

“He’s got a very expansive pitch mix and you never really feel like you can sit on anything,” Counsell said after Wednesday’s loss. “He pitched well.”

pic.twitter.com/Nuja1gwml8 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 23, 2025

Lugo throws a fastball, curveball, cutter, sinker and changeup at least 10% of the time and also mixes in a slider on occasion.

The Royals are several games below .500 and looking to be one of the few teams selling ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Kansas City has several pitchers who might fetch some interest on the trade market, but Lugo is probably the most likely to be dealt. The asking price should not be exorbitant for the 35-year-old who is likely to opt out of his 2026 player option and hit free agency after this season.

The Cubs have checked in with the Royals ahead of the trade deadline, sources say. This is not a surprise. The Cubs need pitching; KC is more likely to move Seth Lugo (starting tomorrow at Wrigley) than All-Star LHP Kris Bubic.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the Royals would be seeking controllable outfielders in exchange for pitchers — an area where the Cubs could match up nicely.

Two of the Cubs top prospects — Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara — are outfielders who are blocked in Triple-A because the big-league squad is set right now with Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki.

Lugo has been a popular topic of conversation around the Cubs of late, given his presence in town this week.

Our Marquee Sports Network crew discussed Lugo at length in “Cubs Live!” Wednesday afternoon:

And on Tuesday’s “Cubs Live!” show, Marquee Sports Network analyst Ryan Sweeney explained why he would be “all-in” on trying to acquire a guy like Lugo:

Ryan Sweeney is 'all in' on the Cubs acquiring Seth Lugo from the Royals 👀



pic.twitter.com/m19D2lDA5M — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 22, 2025

“The reason I went all-in on him and not [Sandy] Alcantara is because he’s 35 years old,” Sweeney said. “He’s an older, savvy vet. He’s been there before. I think you’re gonna have to give up a little less to get him.

“… So I think it’s one of those things where you’re getting a well-rounded pitcher that has a very good record and a very good ERA and the Cubs are gonna face him [Wednesday]. I think it’s one of those things where [you] take a chance on him.”

Lugo now has a 2.95 ERA and 1.09 WHIP on the season with a 7-5 record.

He finished as the runner-up in AL Cy Young voting last season when he went 16-9 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 181 strikeouts in 206.2 innings.

The Cubs are looking for stability in the rotation with Justin Steele out for the year and Jameson Taillon currently on the shelf. They also feel like they need more production out of their starters down the stretch, and Lugo could fill both needs — as a front-of-the-rotation veteran who takes the ball every fifth day.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal