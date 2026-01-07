Cubs land Edward Cabrera from Marlins in trade; Owen Caissie, two others dealt

The Chicago Cubs have the starting rotation help they’ve long coveted.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan cited sources in reporting Wednesday that the Cubs have acquired right-hander Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins for three hitting prospects, including top-ranked Owen Caissie, who made his major league debut for Chicago last season.

The Chicago Cubs have acquired right-hander Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Miami Marlins that sends top outfield prospect Owen Caissie and two other hitting prospects to Miami, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done and official. Players are being informed now. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 7, 2026

FanDuel Sports Network Florida’s Craig Mish identified minor-league infielders Cristian Hernández and Edgardo De Leon as the other two players in the deal, and the Cubs later confirmed the trade.

Marlins trade with the Cubs is complete. Miami will receive top prospect Owen Caissie from the Cubs in the Cabrera trade. They also will get IF Cristian Hernandez and CI Edgardo DeLeon. 3 for 1 deal. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) January 7, 2026

Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami first reported that a Cabrera trade was being finalized earlier Wednesday.

Alex Cohen and Lance Brozdowski react to Chicago's reported Cabrera addition in an emergency Cubs Weekly Podcast. Lance shares his scouting report on the 27-year-old righty, and the guys dissect how Cabrera's addition will impact the Cubs' rotation, plus other moves the team could make this offseason.

