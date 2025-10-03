After a thrilling NL Wild Card Series-clinching win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night, the Chicago Cubs are headed to the NL Division Series for the first time since 2017.

Awaiting them is a familiar foe in the Milwaukee Brewers, who will host Game 1 at 1:08 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on TBS and HBO MAX.

Due to the Yankees advancing to the ALDS, the Cubs and Brewers will play in the early afternoon slot, with New York and the Toronto Blue Jays receiving the prime-time game at Rogers Centre. Read the full divisional series broadcast schedule here.

Cubs-Brewers Game 2 will be Monday in Milwaukee at 8:08 p.m. A day off Tuesday will follow before the Cubs host Game 3 and Game 4 (if necessary) at Wrigley Field next Wednesday, Oct. 8, and Thursday, Oct. 9, respectively.

Single-game tickets for Cubs home games will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 3) at 1 p.m.

The Cubs and Brewers played each other 13 times this season, with Chicago winning the season series 7-6. The Cubs outscored the Brewers 60-56 and hit 17 home runs across the matchups.

The divisional rivals’ most recent clash came Aug. 21 when the Cubs took a 4-1 loss in finale of a five-game set at Wrigley.

Despite the Cubs and Brewers’ storied regular-season history, the NLDS will mark the first time the teams have met in a playoff series. They did, however, play each other in 2018’s NL-Central-deciding Game 163 — a tiebreaker game that MLB no longer uses — which Milwaukee won 3-1.

Now, Cubs manager Craig Counsell is set to face his former team in a series that very well might decide bragging rights for seasons to come.