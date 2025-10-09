After quickly falling behind two games to none in the best-of-five NL Division Series, the Chicago Cubs have snatched a game back, and their season will live for another day.

Wednesday’s 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 at Wrigley Field means the Cubs will host Game 4 on Thursday at 8:08 p.m. CT. That time was set after the Philadelphia Phillies’ Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers also extended that series.

The Cubs-Brewers game will be broadcast on TBS, HBO Max and TruTV.

Marquee Sports Network will broadcast “Cubs Live!” live from Gallagher Way one hour before first pitch. “Cubs Postgame Live!” will air immediately after the final out of Game 4.

The Cubs have won three of the four postseason games they’ve played at Wrigley, so it feels like a major advantage on their side heading into another potential elimination situation.

“It’s a great feeling,” Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner said after the Game 3 win. “Coming back home was super uplifting for everybody. Our fans have been incredible all year. But especially in a playoff atmosphere, it’s a really, really special thing to share here at Wrigley Field.

“It’s hard to measure how much of a difference that makes, but we definitely feel it. Looking forward to seeing everybody again [Thursday] night.”

There will be no ALDS game Thursday. Game 5 between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. CT Friday and will be the only game that day. The Toronto Blue Jays advanced to the ALCS on Wednesday night with a win over the New York Yankees.

Should the Cubs win Thursday, the winner-take-all Game 5 would be played Saturday in Milwaukee at either 3:38 p.m. or 7:08 p.m. CT. You can read MLB’s official postseason broadcast schedule here and potential division series timing scenarios here.

And if the Cubs were to advance to the NLCS, Game 1 would be Monday, Oct. 13 in either LA or Philadelphia. The Dodgers and Phillies both were division winners and thus seeded higher than the Cubs, who were the top wild-card team.