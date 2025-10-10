CHICAGO — For the past two days, the Chicago Cubs were the ones with everything to lose. The Milwaukee Brewers strolled into Wrigley Field with a comfortable 2-0 lead in the NL Division Series after exploding for 16 total runs at their home park to add insult to the Cubs’ injury.

But in the October fortress the Cubs built at Wrigley Field these past two days, they clawed all the way back from the brink of elimination.

A crucial 6-0 Game 4 victory means a winner-take-all Game 5 will take place in prime time Saturday — 7:08 p.m. CT at American Family Field. The game will be broadcast on TBS, truTV and HBO Max.

Fans can tune into Marquee Sports Network at 6 p.m. for “Cubs Live!” and immediately after the final out for “Cubs Postgame Live!”

Both the Cubs and Brewers will head back to Milwaukee in the same boat, with a trip to the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the line.

The Dodgers’ series-clinching walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies — which happened in the wildest of manners — means the Cubs and Brewers will be the sole MLB playoff game Saturday.

Game 5 of the ALDS between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. Friday on FOX. The winner will head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday at 7:03 p.m. That game also will be shown on FOX.

Should the Cubs advance beyond Saturday, Game 1 of the NLCS would be at 6:08 p.m. Monday, and Game 2 would be at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday. Both games in LA would be broadcast by TBS, truTV and HBO Max.

The next possible Cubs home game would be Thursday, Oct. 16, in NLCS Game 3. No game time yet has been announced.