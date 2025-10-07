CHICAGO — Jameson Taillon stood a few feet from third base on Wrigley Field, answering questions from media while his family looked on in a giddy mood.

All around him, the Cubs were celebrating their NL Wild Card Series victory. Players posed for photos with family and friends and each other. Pete Crow-Armstrong was shirtless. Cubs hitting coach John Mallee was also shirtless.

The 6-foot-5 Taillon stood taller than almost anybody on the field, a statuesque and stoic figure amid an environment of euphoric chaos.

[MORE: The latest on Cubs’ rookie Cade Horton in his potential return to team]

It really wasn’t any different than what he had done a few hours earlier — and what the Cubs expect from him again Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

In another win-or-go-home situation, the Cubs are once again turning to Taillon to be the calm in the storm.

“Jamo’s one of those guys who is the veteran major league player that takes a lot of pride in ‘the process,’” manager Craig Counsell said during the Cubs’ workout Tuesday. “And that’s what he’s always talking about and sticks to and is very disciplined to, tries to teach to others. And it never wavers.

“From your older players and your experienced players, that consistency of never wavering no matter what’s going on around you is something admired. It’s the calm in the storm that I think Jamo’s always been really good at providing.”

The Cubs need him to be exactly that once again as they face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

He threw four shutout innings against the San Diego Padres last Thursday, setting the tone for the Cubs in a do-or-die game. Taillon faced 14 batters and threw first-pitch strikes to 13 of them.

“He’s an absolute dog,” Cubs reliever Brad Keller said. “Going out there and setting the tone was awesome.”

It was a big moment for Taillon — and the Cubs will need him to step up in another big moment if their season is going to continue.

“He just goes out there and does what he does really well,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said after the Cubs clinched the wild-card series. “He doesn’t try to do too much. He’s the epitome of what our pitching staff is.

“It’s a group of hard-working guys that just execute what they do. They don’t try to do more than that. He’s a leader of that group and it was great to see him go out there and do what he did and set the tone early for us.”

It has been an up-and-down year for the 33-year-old right-hander, who missed nearly two months of the season between a pair of trips to the IL. He pitched well when he was on the field, with an 11-7 record, 3.68 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.

He finished the year on a high note, with a 1.54 ERA over his final four starts of the regular season.

These pivotal Game 3 situations are exactly why Taillon signed here, when he inked a four-year, $68 million deal in December 2022.

“All we can focus on is tomorrow.”



Jameson Taillon on facing a 0-2 deficit in the NLDS. pic.twitter.com/knXeHKQER9 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 7, 2025

He admitted he will have nerves before taking the ball against the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon. But he was also nervous last time out and delivered exactly what his team needed.

Because for Taillon, it all goes back to “the process,” as Counsell mentioned.

“I just think I was ready for a moment like that [Game 3] because I do have things I write in my journal every day that never change,” Taillon said during Tuesday’s workout at Wrigley Field. “I have things I focus on every day mechanically that never change. I’m focusing on it whether it’s sold out or there’s no one there or it’s a Game 3 or it’s a spring training game.

“I’m always focused on the same things or going about my process. Which I think helps. So it’s not like one word. But going through that process makes me free to go out there and compete a little bit.”