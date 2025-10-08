Why infield fly rule wasn’t called in Cubs vs Brewers NLDS Game 3

CHICAGO — The first inning of these NLDS games between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers have been absolutely wild.

Both teams have scored in the first inning of every game in this series, including a combined five runs in Wednesday night’s Game 3 at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs scoring four runs was a veritable offensive explosion, but it was what occurred in the top of the first inning that had fans up in arms.

The Brewers got two quick runners on against Jameson Taillon with one out. Milwaukee catcher William Contreras came up to the plate and skied a pop-up into the air on the infield.

The ball landed 60 feet up the first-base line and since the entire Cubs infield converged on the ball, the Brewers runners were able to advance without a throw.

Here’s the full play:

Of course, that play led to a Brewers run, as the next batter (Sal Frelick) hit a sacrifice fly.

So why wasn’t it ruled as an infield fly and the batter called out automatically?

We don’t know how the Frelick at-bat would have played out, but it’s very possible Taillon and the Cubs could have escaped the jam without a single run scoring.

Here is the definition of an infield fly, per MLB:

“An infield fly is any fair fly ball (not including a line drive or a bunt) which can be caught by an infielder with ordinary effort when first and second or first, second and third base are occupied, before two men are out.”

The key part of that phrase is “ordinary effort.”

In this particular popup, it’s hard to argue any Cubs defender would have caught it with “ordinary effort” once first baseman Michael Busch lost it in the sun.

Busch immediately threw his hands up when the ball was hit, forcing second baseman Nico Hoerner, shortstop Dansby Swanson and catcher Carson Kelly to start sprinting toward the ball — which ended up landing helplessly on the infield grass.

Umpire supervisor Larry Young was on site at Wrigley Field and spoke to a pool reporter about the play.

“The basic thing that we look for is ordinary effort,” Young said. “That’s in the rule book. We don’t make that determination until the ball has reached its apex — the height — and then starts to come down. When the ball went up, initially everybody thought it was going to be ordinary effort, even the batter (William Contreras). He wasn’t too sure if he was going to run, then he started to run.

“When it reached the height, the umpires determined that the first baseman (Michael Busch) wasn’t going to make a play on it, the middle infielder (Nico Hoerner) raced over and he wasn’t going to make a play on it, so ordinary effort went out the window at that point.”

The Cubs didn’t disagree with the call.

“The umps got it right,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after the game. “You have to have a player that’s going to catch it to call infield fly. We never had a player really close to catching it. So, right call. I was hoping they made the wrong call — they did not.”

Hoerner said he had never seen a play like that before, but also agreed it was the right call by the umpires.

The Cubs made that play look at least somewhat obsolete by plating four runs in the bottom of the first inning, which ended up being enough in a 4-3 victory. But in a potential elimination game, every run matters for the Cubs.