CHICAGO — More than a decade ago, the Team USA 12U squad featuring Pete Crow-Armstrong, Paul Skenes and Masyn Winn once took part in a tournament in Mexico.

Given that all three players are now starring in MLB, it would not come as a shock to hear they were a part of a no-hitter during that tournament.

Skenes currently leads the NL with a 2.13 ERA while Winn (21) and Crow-Armstrong (18) have the highest OAA (Outs Above Average) in MLB.

It would be easy to envision an 11-year-old Crow-Armstrong tracking down fly balls in the outfield while Winn — now a shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals — vacuums up every ground ball hit his way at shortstop behind a dominant Skenes on the mound.

Except that’s not the way the team was structured back then.

Skenes was actually catching and it was Crow-Armstrong and Winn combining for the no-hitter on the mound.

“We threw at least one combined no-hitter in that tournament — Masyn Winn and I were a part of one,” Crow-Armstrong recalled before Friday’s game at Wrigley Field. “I just remember Paul being like this lanky dude behind the plate.”

Crow-Armstrong enjoyed reflecting on that tournament as he got set to play Skenes’ Pirates this weekend on Chicago’s North Side. Skenes won’t be pitching in this series, but the two were able to reminisce when they shared the NL clubhouse together at the All-Star Game in Atlanta last month.

“It was a cool experience,” Crow-Armstrong said. “We lost to Nicaragua, but we went to Mexico together on the 12 and under US team, and Paul was a catcher. So Paul Skenes was not quite Paul Skenes at that point, but, yeah, it was fun team.

“It was nice seeing his parents at the All-Star [Game]. I think that actually brought back some more memories for me. They’re very sweet. Yeah, Paul was just a catcher at that point. I had no idea that he’d become Paul Skenes now.”

Now, Skenes is quite possibly the best pitcher on the planet and looks destined for the NL Cy Young Award this season. Meanwhile, Crow-Armstrong is enjoying a true breakout season of his own with a trip to the All-Star Game, a Gold Glove probably headed his way and might earn NL MVP votes.

Crow-Armstrong said he followed Skenes’ career after that 12U experience, all the way through his college days at LSU.

Now the two are starring together in the same division, where their teams square off at least four times a season.

The two faced each other during Skenes’ second career start on May 17, 2024 at Wrigley Field. Crow-Armstrong went 0-for-4 in that game, including a groundout in his first at-bat to first base.

“I don’t remember what I said to him but after my first at-bat, I grounded out,” Crow-Armstrong said. “He covered the bag — he just beat me there. I was like, ‘you’re a little bit bigger than I remembered.’

“But, the dude’s just so impressive. He moves so well for somebody who’s seven feet tall. I think he does everything the right way. I’m a big fan. Simply a big fan of who Paul Skenes is.”