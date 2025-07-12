Aaron Judge robbed Pete Crow-Armstrong of a home run Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

It didn’t take the Chicago Cubs’ All-Star center fielder long to exact his revenge.

Judge, the Yankees’ superstar slugger, drove a ball deep to center in his first at-bat Saturday, and it seemed destined for extra bases. Crow-Armstrong, though, deftly glided to the spot and made the catch while hitting his right shoulder into the outfield wall.

PCA gets his revenge on Aaron Judge with this catch 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/HTSZqQjF5J — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 12, 2025

The moment had to feel sweet for Crow-Armstrong, who watched Judge take a sure-fire homer away from him during the fourth inning of an eventual 11-0 Cubs loss.

AARON JUDGE TAKES A HOMER AWAY FROM PCA 😤 pic.twitter.com/ter0yQ7nOs — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

Crow-Armstrong’s postgame reaction to the moment was one part respect and one part determination.

“Nothing. Just another out,” he said Friday night when asked what his in-the-moment reaction to Judge’s catch was. “… I’m like, you haven’t hit enough of your own freakin’ home runs this year, but he had absolutely — he a really cool night.

“That was my first time really getting to see him play the outfield. He did MVP s—t tonight.”

Crow-Armstrong certainly knows what makes an MVP, with his red-hot first half this season, and if Saturday’s catch is any evidence, he’s not about to let home-run robbery get him down.