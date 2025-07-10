Pete Crow-Armstrong has fully arrived as a superstar and in the process, he is accomplishing feats MLB has never seen before.

The Cubs center fielder helped lift his team to an 8-1 victory Thursday afternoon in Minnesota with two home runs, a double, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored.

The monster effort gave Crow-Armstrong 25 homers and 70 RBI on the season, to go along with 27 stolen bases.

He became the first player ever in MLB history to reach those marks before the All-Star Break.

PCA is one-of-one 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OmT7VDuNpS — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 10, 2025

Even taking RBI out of the equation, Crow-Armstrong is still one of only three players to go 25-25 before the break:

Players with 25 HR & 25 SB before the All-Star break 🤩



• Bobby Bonds – 1973

• Eric Davis – 1987

• PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG – 2025 pic.twitter.com/84y5If014k — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 10, 2025

What’s more — Crow-Armstrong still has a chance to pad his numbers. The Cubs have three games yet before the midseason break.

Want more PCA stats?

Of course you do.

Crow-Armstrong became only the third player ever in Cubs history to notch a 25-25 season, joining Ryne Sandberg and Sammy Sosa.

25+ Homer, 25+ Steal seasons in Cubs history:



Ryne Sandberg 1985

Ryne Sandberg 1990

Sammy Sosa 1993

Sammy Sosa 1995

Pete Crow-Armstrong 2025**



**had it done by July 10th@WatchMarquee — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 10, 2025

He did it all Thursday sporting a new look — no sleeves under his jersey.

“I had to change something up, and it was beautiful outside,” Crow-Armstrong told Marquee Sports Network’s Taylor McGregor on the field after the game. ” … I wanted to change something up and enjoy the nice weather and not sweat it all out.”

So will he wear sleeves during the Cubs’ upcoming series in New York?

“It will be a gametime decision,” he joked.

It is a true breakout year for the 23-year-old, who was voted in as a starter for the NL squad in the All-Star Game.

Crow-Armstrong was the consensus top prospect in the Cubs organization entering 2024 and ranked as high as No. 16 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list.

The speed has always been there — Crow-Armstrong stole 27 bags in 123 MLB games last year and notched 37 steals in the minors in 2023.

But nobody expected this type of power output. His season high in the minors was 20 homers and 82 RBI in 107 games in 2023 and he hit just 10 longballs with 47 RBI in the majors last year.

Crow-Armstrong is pacing the NL in WAR (5.0) and leads all MLB outfielders with 15 Defensive Runs Saved.

He is well on his way to a Gold Glove (maybe even a Platinum Glove) and is firmly in the NL MVP race.

It may be hard for Crow-Armstrong to top Shohei Ohtani in MVP voting if both players stay healthy. But he is undoubtedly having a stellar season and his ascension is a big reason behind the Cubs’ 55-38 start.