Seven thousand, three hundred and forty two days.

In number form: 7,342 days.

That’s how much time has passed between Rich Hill‘s MLB debut on June 15, 2005 and Tuesday, when the veteran left-hander is set to make his return to the big leagues.

And both games came in the same place: The Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field.

The 45-year-old Hill is being called up to start Tuesday night for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, the team he originally began his career with.

Many Cubs fans will remember Hill, who spent four seasons with the Cubs at the beginning of his career from 2005-08. He was a fourth-round pick by the Cubs in the 2002 MLB Draft and emerged as one of the organization’s top pitching prospects before his debut in 2005.

His best season in Chicago came in 2007, when he went 11-8 with a 3.92 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 3.4 WAR in 32 starts (195 innings).

The Baltimore Orioles purchased Hill from the Cubs in February 2009, ending his tenure on the North Side.

Since then, he has appeared in the big leagues with the Orioles, Red Sox (three different times), Indians/Guardians, Angels, Yankees, A’s, Dodgers, Twins, Rays, Mets, Pirates and Padres.

Hill last pitched in the majors in 2024, when he made four relief appearances for the Red Sox.

Upon hearing the news that Hill was slated to start Tuesday at Wrigley Field, baseball fans have unleashed their awe and some of their favorite Hill facts:

Here are some other fun Rich Hill facts:

—His first career MLB start came the day before Greg Maddux picked up his 3,000th career strikeout.

–In that same outing (Hill’s first start), it was none other than Marquee Sports Network analyst Ryan Dempster who ultimately picked up the win when the Cubs walked off the Giants on a Jeromy Burnitz sacrifice fly.

–Hill’s first start came 16 days after Adam Greenberg was hit in the head during his MLB debut.

–Gas was $2.28 per gallon when Hill made his first start.

–In July 2005, the No. 1 movie in the U.S. was “Charlie and Chocolate Factory.”

–Dusty Baker was managing the Cubs in 2005, Hill’s first season. Current Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker helped win a World Series in Houston with Baker as the manager in 2022.

And here’s the most shocking fact of them all:

–On the date of Hill’s first start, Ryne Sandberg’s jersey had yet to be retired by the Cubs. That came a month later (Aug. 28, 2005).