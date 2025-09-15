Cubs’ Kyle Tucker honored by Roberto Clemente Award nomination

MLB announced the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award nominees Monday morning and outfielder Kyle Tucker was selected as the Cubs’ representative.

The league nominates a player from each of the 30 MLB teams and the overall winner will be honored at the 2025 World Series.

The Roberto Clemente Award is handed out to the “player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field,” per a press release from the league.

Tucker was also nominated for the prestigious accolade last season as a member of the Houston Astros.

Kansas City Royals catcher/DH Salvador Pérez ended up taking home the award.

“It’s nice,” Tucker told reporters in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon. “Us as athletes have a nice little platform to give back into the community and help out people that watch this game, and just try and spread some joy in their lives and try and help out in the community. And being able to use baseball in that sense is one of the responsibilities of us as players.

“I try and do as much as I can, and a lot of the guys on this team and around the league do as well. So it’s nice, and it’s pretty cool, especially being in Pittsburgh today, having that all come out is pretty cool.”

Clemente played his entire 18-year career in Pittsburgh, and the Cubs began a series with the Pirates Monday evening.

Tucker is very active in the community during his first year in Chicago. In 2022, he started the Kyle Tucker Foundation and one of the foundation’s signature initiatives is Hospice Heroes, which honors hospice caregivers.

Back in 2021, Tucker and his family watched as hospice workers cared for his grandfather and he wanted to find a way to give back to the healthcare workers.

Tucker and his foundation have honored hospice caregivers in Chicago as well as in Houston and his hometown area of Tampa, Fla.

“It’s been nice,” Tucker said. “We’ve been able to work with some really cool hospice facilities throughout Tampa and Houston, Chicago, [working with] some children. I went to the Advocate Care Center the other day, me and JT [Justin Turner] hung out, did it like a ‘deck my room’ thing, just to kind of bring some light into some people’s lives in their rooms and at the hospital.

“A nice, little fun day that we had there. It’s been really cool to meet some of the people throughout the facilities. Not just the patients that are there dealing with whatever it may be, but also the people that are there working just day-in and day-out for however long that they’ve been there, is really cool to see and be part of and just try and help out with.”

The last time a Cubs player won the Roberto Clemente Award was Anthony Rizzo in 2017.