Ryne Sandberg: Ex-players, celebrities honor Cubs legend after death
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg passed away Monday at the age of 65 after a battle with prostate cancer.
Former players, baseball figures and celebrities reacted to the news Monday evening.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement:
“Ryne Sandberg was a legend of the Chicago Cubs franchise and a beloved figure throughout Major League Baseball. He was a five-tool player who excelled in every facet of the game thanks to his power, speed and work ethic. Ryne earned 10 consecutive All-Star selections, nine straight Gold Gloves, seven Silver Sluggers and 1984 National League MVP honors.
“Ryne remained active in the game he loved as an ambassador for the Cubs, a manager for the Phillies and in the Minor Leagues, and a frequent participant at the Hall of Fame. His many friends across the game were in his corner as he courageously fought cancer in recent years. We will continue to support the important work of Stand Up To Cancer in Ryne’s memory.
“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Ryne’s family, Cubs fans everywhere and his admirers throughout our National Pastime.”
Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas joined “Cubs Postgame Live!” to reflect on Sandberg’s legacy. Costas was on the call for NBC during “The Sandberg Game” on June 23, 1984:
Former Cubs catcher and manager David Ross posted a story on Instagram of him laughing with Sandberg in the Cubs dugout, as well as a spring training photo of the two:
A slew of 2016 Cubs offered their condolences on Instagram, including Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward, Justin Grimm, Matt Szczur and Albert Almora Jr.:
Baseball Hall of Famers reacted to the news, including former White Sox slugger Frank Thomas, Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer and Braves third baseman Chipper Jones:
Other sports figures and Cubs fans weighed in as well:
Complete Ryne Sandberg coverage on the Marquee Sports Network app.