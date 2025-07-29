Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg passed away Monday at the age of 65 after a battle with prostate cancer.

Former players, baseball figures and celebrities reacted to the news Monday evening.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement:

“Ryne Sandberg was a legend of the Chicago Cubs franchise and a beloved figure throughout Major League Baseball. He was a five-tool player who excelled in every facet of the game thanks to his power, speed and work ethic. Ryne earned 10 consecutive All-Star selections, nine straight Gold Gloves, seven Silver Sluggers and 1984 National League MVP honors. “Ryne remained active in the game he loved as an ambassador for the Cubs, a manager for the Phillies and in the Minor Leagues, and a frequent participant at the Hall of Fame. His many friends across the game were in his corner as he courageously fought cancer in recent years. We will continue to support the important work of Stand Up To Cancer in Ryne’s memory. “On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Ryne’s family, Cubs fans everywhere and his admirers throughout our National Pastime.”

Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas joined “Cubs Postgame Live!” to reflect on Sandberg’s legacy. Costas was on the call for NBC during “The Sandberg Game” on June 23, 1984:

Former Cubs catcher and manager David Ross posted a story on Instagram of him laughing with Sandberg in the Cubs dugout, as well as a spring training photo of the two:

A slew of 2016 Cubs offered their condolences on Instagram, including Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward, Justin Grimm, Matt Szczur and Albert Almora Jr.:

Baseball Hall of Famers reacted to the news, including former White Sox slugger Frank Thomas, Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer and Braves third baseman Chipper Jones:

RIP Ryno! I just don’t know what to say about this. Getting to know you and Margaret on our flights to Cooperstown was always amazing. You teasing me about being my wife’s favorite player ever. You were always a class act. You will be missed by my family and so many others! 🙏🏾#23 — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) July 29, 2025

For all of us who love the game of baseball, we lost one of the best to ever play second base. Ryne Sandberg. #23. Tremendous player and all around great guy. RIP Ryne. You fought courageously. — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) July 29, 2025

Ryne Sandberg…..Dude, Dawg, Stud, MVP, HoFamer! I am sad tonite…..we are losing them too fast and too often! #Ryno — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) July 29, 2025

Other sports figures and Cubs fans weighed in as well:

Just heard that the great Ryne Sandberg has passed so I want to share a quick story about him.



When I was 19 I worked at the Guess store in downtown Chicago on The Magnificent Mile. One day Ryne Sandberg brought his daughter in to shop for back to school college clothes. Being a… — Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) July 29, 2025

.@TustinHigh we would jump the fence, walk to Chicago Joe’s pizza. $2.50 for 2 slices and a Coke. WGN would have Tustin’s own Mark Grace and the @Cubs on daily. 23 and 17. Those were the Cubs. Damn Ryno was a stud. RIP https://t.co/CTdgO5n4LB — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) July 29, 2025

