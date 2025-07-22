Salvador Perez creates lasting memory for young fans at Wrigley Field

Salvador Perez has had a legendary career on the field and is one of the game’s most well-respected players off the diamond.

Cubs fans may not like what he did on the field Monday night — the Kansas City Royals catcher led his team to victory with two homers and four RBI — but it’s easy to respect a player who gives back to fans in meaningful ways.

Especially young baseball fans.

After the Royals’ 12-4 win over the Cubs at the Friendly Confines Monday evening, Perez called two young fans on the field — including one sporting a Pete Crow-Armstrong jersey.

He signed bats for the youngsters and interacted with them in a wholesome gesture:

That’s a moment those young fans will remember forever.

And definitely goes above and beyond simply signing autographs next to the visiting dugout.

It’s not surprising to see visiting players spot fans of their team in the stands during road games and sign autographs. But how often do you see visiting players come into Wrigley Field and share such a special moment with a hometown fan donning Cubs apparel?

Monday marked the 35-year-old Perez’s 12th career game at Wrigley Field. He is in the midst of his 14th MLB season and is still one of the best catchers in the game. After terrorizing Cubs pitching Monday, he now has 17 homers and 60 RBI on the year.

Perez is a nine-time All-Star who has won five Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger Awards.

Nicknamed El Capitán, Perez is a beloved figure in today’s game.

On Monday night, fans in Chicago saw exactly why.