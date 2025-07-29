Sights and sounds from Ryne Sandberg’s statue dedication

Editor’s note: This article originally was published to MarqueeSportsNetwork.com on June 23, 2024.

Ryne Sandberg had to reset his mindset.

After his cancer diagnosis 6 months ago, the Hall of Famer reverted to his baseball playing days and made sure to grind towards goals he wanted to accomplish — throwing out a first pitch at Wrigley Field and being present for his statue dedication.

Like he did most of his career, Sandberg met those targets. Sandberg was the star attraction Sunday at Wrigley Field as his statue joined those of Fergie Jenkins, Ernie Banks, Billy Williams and Ron Santo at Gallagher Way. The former second baseman threw out the pitch before the Cubs’ finale against the Mets, too.

“I kind of reverted back to my baseball days of having goals and my attitude and work every day towards something,” Sandberg said. “That’s what I’ve done and it’s worked. Like I told the fans, Cubs fans I’m feeling fine and everything’s going in the right direction.”

Hours before Sandberg’s statue was scheduled to be unveiled, crowds were lining up at and around Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field to be able to catch a glimpse of the historic day.

Fans gathered at the grassy area at Gallagher Way, outside of the Cubs offices on Waveland Avenue and along the blue carpet pathway that led from the offices to where the ceremony would be.

At around 2:45, former teammates of Sandberg, family and others — like actor Bill Murray — began filing into the seated area at Gallagher Way.

“Meant everything to happen to have my teammates there,” Sandberg said after the ceremony. “I went to the ballpark to be with the teammates and we’re all in it together.

“To have the big number of teammates that showed up, outstanding.”

Just a couple of minutes before 3 p.m., Sandberg and his wife, Margaret, began their walk down the blue carpet and were greeted by a trumpet performance, cheers and a standing ovation.

After some opening remarks from MC Cole Wright, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts delivered a speech to the crowd, highlighting some of Sandberg’s accomplishments and noting the fact that five Hall of Famers — Sandberg, Billy Williams, Jenkins, Andre Dawson and Jim Thome.

Sandberg’s first double-play partner with the Cubs, Larry Bowa, delivered the next speech. Bowa recalled memories of playing with Sandberg, including a funny anecdote about catching popouts at Wrigley Field.

“I caught ‘em, but I didn’t like going after them,” Bowa said. “So, once we got to know each other, the ball went in the middle of the diamond, my favorite line was: ‘Ryno, you got room.’ I don’t care where that ball was, I had Ryno catch it ‘cause I knew he wasn’t going to drop it.”

“Lo and behold, I left Chicago, Shawon Dunston comes, who’s another great Cub. Sure enough, the ball goes up and Ryno goes, ‘You got room, Shawon.’”

"This guy wanted to win more than anybody that I've ever played with."



Former Cub Larry Bowa on Ryne Sandberg. pic.twitter.com/hH5PRhhW8A — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 23, 2024

Dunston followed Bowa with a speech showcasing what he learned from Sandberg, who had developed into a veteran leader and MVP by that point. During Dunston’s speech, the entire Cubs squad, plus the coaching and training staff, arrived at the patio inside Wrigley Field that overlooked Gallagher Way.

Bob Costas, who called the famous “Sandberg Game” in 1984, spoke after Dunston, and highlighted the team, mentioning how much “respect” that showed to Sandberg.

The 2024 Cubs look on during Ryne Sandberg's statue unveiling 👏 pic.twitter.com/WS9tUe4W4z — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 23, 2024

Costas shared memories and the significance of the “Sandberg Game”, where a 24-year-old Sandberg who belt 2 game-tying home runs off Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter en route to winning the 1984 NL MVP award.

When Costas wrapped up, Sandberg took to the podium to a standing ovation. Sandberg admitted that his thoughts about Sunday had changed over the last 6 months.

“My thoughts today are about love, life, family and friends,” Sandberg said in his speech. “My teammates fall into all those categories. But until my cancer diagnosis, I guess I never fully understood that. The number of people in baseball that have reached out to me this year is astonishing. Some I haven’t had contact [with] in 20 or 30 or 40 years.

“I feel that love now that was always there but I was too busy grinding out an extra 60 groundballs every morning to know that it was happening. We are what we are and that was me. I love you guys.”

"My life changed a lot in 1984, but that's nothing compared to what had happened six months ago. My thoughts today are instead about love, life, family and friends."



Ryne Sandberg during his statue unveiling pic.twitter.com/zVasCRH1Gc — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 23, 2024

Sandberg spoke for about 10 minutes, sending out thoughts and prayers to his teammate Lee Smith and Willie Mays and his family, thanking Bowa for wanting out of Philadelphia and ribbing Dunston for being hurt when it was time to face Nolan Ryan.

“And then be completely healthy the next day and getting 3 hits off the soft-throwing left-hander,” Sandberg quipped. “Shawon, we were All-Stars together.”

He referenced why he wanted his statue in a defensive position and thanked former GM Dallas Green, his family, teammates and Cubs ownership and wrapped by acknowledging his biggest supporter.

“To my wife, Margret, I lifted you up in my arms almost 30 years and now you have lifted me up and put me on your back. I couldn’t have done this without you. I love you,” Sandberg said. “To all the rest of you who can hear these words, thank you for being my friend in 2024. I truly thank you. Thank you very much.”

It was then that his grandchildren gathered around a big red button and pushed it, unveiling a bronze sculpture with Sandberg on the balls of his feet, ready to field a ball surely coming his way.