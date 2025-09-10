‘I loved it here’: Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo makes his emotional return to Wrigley Field

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on Sept. 6, 2024.

Anthony Rizzo announced his retirement Wednesday morning after a 14-year career.

Anthony Rizzo felt lost.

He had spent nearly a thousand days showing up to Wrigley Field for work but now everything was different.

For the first time ever, Rizzo had to walk to the visiting clubhouse.

“I didn’t know where to go,” Rizzo admitted.

Though it’s not all bad – “I’ll enjoy the shorter run to first base,” he said.

Friday was an emotional day at Wrigley Field as Rizzo made his return to Chicago. It was his first time back at the corner of Clark and Addison since he was traded away in July 2021.

Of all the members of that 2016 World Series team, it’s fitting that Rizzo is the last player to make his return to Chicago.

He was the face of the franchise, the one player who was a constant during the 2012-14 seasons when the Cubs lost 286 games. And then he was in the center of it all when the Cubs made 3 straight runs to the NLCS and, of course, hoisted the first championship trophy in 108 years.

“Rizzo, to an extraordinary level, embraced being a Cub, embraced the city,” Jed Hoyer said before the Cubs lost to the Yankees 3-0. “When you think of all the things he did for kids in the city – from Day 1, he hadn’t even established himself and he was already doing stuff with the Children’s Hospital and his foundation and things like that.

“If you embrace the city, they’ll embrace you back. And he always played the right way. He always played hard, he was always about winning. And I think fans react to that.”

The city certainly embraced Rizzo Friday afternoon.

He received a rousing ovation as the Cubs honored him with a tribute video before the game and he acknowledged the crowd:

Anthony Rizzo receives a standing ovation ahead of today's Cubs-Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/bHmb8uAcMu — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 6, 2024

He admitted he was tearing up a bit as he leaned on the top railing of the first base dugout to watch the video tribute.

“Yeah, I was,” he said. “I was trying to hold it together, but you know, you got to enjoy these moments. And I was just being raw.

“I loved it here. I loved playing at Wrigley every day – the atmosphere every day is unmatched. There’s only a few select places that are like that. I’m playing for one currently right now in New York, and I played here at Wrigley for so long. So I’m very grateful.”

The fans again showered him with love as he came up to bat in the bottom of the 2nd inning as his longtime walk-up song played throughout the stadium:

Anthony Rizzo's walk-up song 'Intoxicated' plays before his 1st at-bat at Wrigley 👏 pic.twitter.com/BDn4OR3xQy — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 6, 2024

Before the game, Rizzo said he didn’t know what to expect from the fanbase but he saw the reception Kris Bryant, Javy Báez and others have received.

“This place is special,” Rizzo said. “It’s a Friday day game with the Yankees in town, so there’s extra juice. And my first time being back here. I anticipate it being really special and I really hope to take in the moment as best I can.”

Rizzo missed nearly 2 months with a fractured arm but he returned to the Yankees lineup on Sept. 1 – perfect timing for this weekend series at Wrigley Field.

He admitted he had this series circled on his calendar.

Rizzo secured 40-50 tickets for friends and family Friday, including his nieces and nephews. He was able to celebrate on the field with his family after the video board tribute.

“Just grateful, amazing,” Rizzo said. “It was a great moment and something that I’ll remember forever, I’ll cherish forever. Obviously, all the time here was special, but to be able to come back and share that moment, have Emily on the field – my wife and my family – was just something I’ll never forget.”

He and his wife, Emily, spent Thursday visiting Lurie Children’s Hospital and walking all around with their dog, Kevin, including visiting their old home in Chicago.

While Friday was the big day, Rizzo hopes the good vibes filter througout the rest of the series.

“I want to soak it up all weekend,” he said. “I don’t know the next time I’ll be able to play on this field. … The whole day, I was smiling. There would be times I was on the field just smiling, taking it in. I haven’t been here in a while, so it’s nice to be back.”

More than anything, this weekend and Rizzo’s return is a perfect excuse for the Cubs organization and its fans to revisit 2016 and the best stretch in franchise history.

Rizzo was asked about his best baseball moment at Wrigley Field and had an answer ready to go.

“I think catching that last out to send us to the World Series,” he said. “Doing that at home, in the NLCS, Clayton Kershaw was pitching against us. I think we were down in that series 2-1 to start and to be able to clinch here at home.

“I feel like the fans were just happy we just got to the World Series and that celebration and excitement. But in the clubhouse, we knew we had one more job.”

Rizzo was able to help the Cubs accomplish that goal, rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the World Series and giving the fanbase a moment that will be remembered forever.

And when the Cubs had their World Series celebration at Wrigley Field early in 2017, it was Rizzo who emerged from under the bleachers holding the trophy high above his head as AC/DC’s “It’s a Long Way to the Top” blasted throughout the stadium.

“Before I left,” Rizzo said, “we turned the franchise from Lovable Losers to expected winners.”