Week 10 Marquee Sports Network/EdgyTim.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll

“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 9. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.

Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.

1. Mount Carmel 9-0 (2)

The Caravan got a huge Week 9 road win at Loyola.

Next: vs Buffalo Grove

2. Lincoln Way East 9-0 (1)

East survived a major scare in Week 9 on the road at Bradley in a 28-21 OT win.

Next: vs Conant

3. Loyola Academy 8-1 (3)

Look for the Ramblers to bounce back after its loss on Saturday to 7A power Mount Carmel.

Next: vs Plainfield South

4. York 9-0 (4)

The Dukes have already made school history going 9-0 and now will look to go 1-0 for the next 5 weeks.

Next: vs Oswego East

5. Glenbard West 8-1 (5)

The Hitters draw the Class 8A defending state champion Porters in Round 1.

Next: vs Lockport

6. Simeon 9-0 (6)

The Wolverines will need to earn every win in this side of the 6A bracket starting this week hosting Oak Forest.

Next: vs Oak Forest

7. St. Charles North 8-1 (9)

The North Stars pulled off one of the most impressive road wins beating Batavia in Batavia.

Next: vs Maine West

8. St. Rita 7-2 (8)

The Mustangs also drew a very strong Round 1 opponent in the Geneva Vikings.

Next: vs Geneva

9. Maine South 7-2 (7)

Does anyone else in any class have a stronger opening round game than the Hawks?

Next: vs Bolingbrook

10. Lake Zurich 8-1 (10)

I like Da Bears’ draw here in 7A.

Next: vs Larkin

11. Wheaton North 8-1 (11)

The Falcons will not take an always salty and upset-minded Willowbrook team lightly this week.

Next: vs Willowbrook

12. Warren Township 8-1 (13)

The Blue Devils get a rematch with Stevenson after beating them 36-16 in Week 4.

Next: vs Stevenson

13. Batavia 6-3 (12)

The Bulldogs are still a battle-tested, dangerous team in Class 7A.

Next: @ Rockford Guilford

14. Lemont 9-0 (14)

Lemont has been very strong all season long and has the ability to make a deep run.

Next: vs Eisenhower

15. Hersey 9-0 (15)

The Huskies offense continues to pile up the points in chunks this season.

Next: vs Argo

16. Crete-Monee 7-2 (17)

The Warriors possess one of the state’s best 1-2 punches in WR Joshua Franklin (Western Michigan) and WR Lynel Billips-Williams (Miami Ohio).

Next: vs Champaign Centennial

17. Prospect 8-1 (18)

The Knights also have a big-time offense led by senior WR Frank Covey and QB Brad Vierneisel.

Next: vs Reavis

18. Marist 6-3 (20)

Don’t let the record fool you…the Redhawks are as battle tested as any team in the IHSA state playoff field.

Next: @ Naperville North

19. Plainfield North 9-0 (21)

The Tigers will rely heavily on the arm and feet of QB Demir Ashiru.

Next: vs Rich Township

20. Joliet Catholic 7-2 (22)

The Hilltoppers open the playoffs with CPL mainstay Phillips.

Next: vs Phillips

21. Neuqua Valley 7-2 (23)

The Wildcats will make the trek to the North Side of Chicago and take on the Champions in historic Lane Stadium.

Next: @ Lane Tech

22. Prairie Ridge 8-1 (25)

The Wolves get a Week 7 rematch against FVC rival Crystal Lake South, who they beat 48-41.

Next: vs Crystal Lake South

23. Bolingbrook 6-3 (25)

Keep an eye on freshman QB Jonas Williams along with junior I’Marion Stewart and junior WR Kyan Berry Johnson.

Next: @ Maine South

24. Naperville North 7-2 (27)

The Huskies get another rough opening round draw in hosting CCL/ESCC power Marist.

Next: vs Marist

25. Huntley 8-1 (28)

The Red Raiders will look towards QB Sam Deligio in the postseason.

Next: vs Andrew

26. Palatine 8-1 (29)

The Pirates junior RB Dominik Ball has made some video game-like runs all season long.

Next: vs Downers Grove South

27. Sycamore 9-0 (NR)

The Spartans shut out Morris 28-0 last Friday and remain a very strong team in Class 5A.

Next: vs Westinghouse

28. Kankakee 7-2 (16)

The Kays will look to bounce back in the postseason after a Week 9 loss to rival Crete-Monee.

Next: vs Mt. Vernon

29. IC Catholic Prep 8-1 (NR)

The Knights defense is strong and the offense has big play ability this postseason led by WR/DB KJ Parker.

Next: vs Chicago King

30. Richmond Burton 9-0 (30)

The Rockets will run the football early and often in Class 4A.

Next: vs Ridgewood

Out: St Francis/Naperville Central/Brother Rice

Next In (in no particular order): Glenbrook South/Bradley/St. Ignatius/South Elgin/Grayslake North/Wheaton Academy/Yorkville/Glenbard East/Reed-Custer/Kaneland