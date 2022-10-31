Week 11 Marquee Sports Network/EdgyTim.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll

“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 11. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.

Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.

1. Mount Carmel 10-0 (1)

How healthy are the Caravan heading to Downers Grove?

Next: @ Downers Grove North



2. Lincoln Way East 10-0 (2)

The Griffins offense will get tested against the Neuqua Valley defense this Friday night.

Next: @ Neuqua Valley



3. Loyola Academy 9-1 (3)

The Ramblers hit the road and take on the Tigers in Edwardsville.

Next: @ Edwardsville



4. York 10-0 (4)

Easily one of the most intriguing matchups between the Dukes and Marist.

Next: @ Marist



5. Glenbard West 9-1 (5)

QB Korey Tai stepped up big in the Hilltoppers win over Lockport.

Next: vs Glenbrook South



6. Simeon 10-0 (6)

Huge test and another top-notch Round 2 game as the Wolverines host Crete-Monee.

Next: vs Crete-Monee



7. St. Charles North 9-1 (7)

The North Stars had little issues in beating Maine West in Round 1.

Next: @ Hoffman Estates



8. St. Rita 8-2 (8)

The Mustangs defense will get tested by the Knights’ spread passing game.

Next: @ Prospect



9. Maine South 8-2 (9)

The Hawks defense loomed large in it’s 24-0 shutout of Bolingbrook last Friday.

Next: @ South Elgin



10. Lake Zurich 9-1 (10)

Da Bears will need another big effort from do-it-all Tyler Erkman this week.

Next: @ Wheaton North



11. Wheaton North 9-1 (11)

The defending Class 7A Falcons are getting a big year from versatile athlete Tyler O’Connor.

Next: vs Lake Zurich



12. Warren Township 9-1 (12)

The Blue Devils head South this week to take on the TBolts in the Thunderdome.

Next: @ Andrew



13. Batavia 7-3 (13)

The Bulldogs get a second round home game and host surging Hersey.

Next: vs Hersey



14. Lemont 10-0 (14)

Lemont’s defense will get a big test on the road this week against the explosive, big-play Blue Devils.

Next: @ Quincy



15. Hersey 10-0 (15)

The Huskies’ big-play offense will need to be dialed in this week in Batavia.

Next: @ Batavia



16. Crete-Monee 8-2 (16)

HUGE Round 2 showdown against an equally skilled and speedy Simeon team at Gately.

Next: @ Simeon



17. Prospect 9-1 (17)

The Knights will look to dent a very tough St. Rita defense.

Next: vs St. Rita



18. Marist 7-3 (18)

The RedHawks just seem to find another gear in the state playoffs.

Next: vs York



19. Plainfield North 10-0 (19)

The Tigers speedy defense will be tested against a big and physical Lyons running game.

Next: vs Lyons Township



20. Joliet Catholic 8-2 (20)

No question this rematch with rival Providence Catholic will play more like a semifinal game in the Joliet area.

Next: @ Providence Catholic



21. Neuqua Valley 8-2 (21)

The Wildcats get a home game after beating Lane Tech 37-0 and take on one of the state’s best in Lincoln Way East.

Next: vs Lincoln Way East



22. Prairie Ridge 9-1 (22)

QB Tyler Vasey just never stops running and is closing in on 3,000 yards rushing already this season.

Next: vs Kaneland



23. Palatine 9-1 (26)

The Pirates will leave port for destinations unknown this week and take on Minooka. Leave early on Friday, Palatine fans.

Next: @ Minooka



24. Brother Rice 6-4 (NR)

The Crusaders locked down the Jacobs running game last Friday and now get to stay home this week and host the Kahoks.

Next: vs Collinsville



25. Glenbrook South 9-1 (NR)

The Titans have been quietly putting together tremendous back to back seasons.

Next: @ Glenbard West



26. Lyons Township 8-2 (NR)

Slowing down the Tigers and QB Demir Ashiru is priority No. 1 for the Lions defense this week.

Next: @ Plainfield North



27. Sycamore 10-0 (27)

The Spartans continue to ride the arm and legs of QB Eli Meier this fall.

Next: @ Carmel



28. Kankakee 8-2 (28)

The Kays escape with a Round 1 16-14 win over Mr. Vernon. Huge test this week at Peoria Stadium taking on the Lions.

Next: @ Peoria



29. IC Prep 9-1 (29)

The Knights’ balanced offensive attack will be a handful for everyone in Class 3A.

Next: vs Stillman Valley



30. Richmond Burton 10-0 (30)

The Rockets have been getting a big season from junior FB/KB Steven Siegel.

Next: vs Urban Prep Bronzeville

Out: Bolingbrook/Naperville North/Huntley

Next In (n no particular order): St. Ignatius/South Elgin/Minooka/Grayslake North/Yorkville/Andrew/Reed Custer/Kaneland/Notre Dame/Downers Grove North/Carmel/ Nazareth Academy/Providence Catholic/Andrew