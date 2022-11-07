Week 12 Marquee Sports Network/EdgyTim.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll

“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 11. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.

Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.

1. Mount Carmel 11-0 (1)

The Caravan get a rematch from a Week 6 28-21 win over the Crusaders.

Next: vs. Brother Rice



2. Lincoln Way East 11-0 (2)

The Defense Bowl is this week in Frankfort.

Next: vs Warren Township



3. Loyola Academy 10-1 (3)

Huge win last Saturday in Edwardsville for Loyola.

Next: vs Lyons Township



4. York 11-0 (4)

In Matt Vezza They Trust.

Next: vs Palatine



5. Glenbard West 10-1 (5)

Two top 8A programs that feature two totally different styles of football here.

Next: @ Maine South



6. St. Charles North 10-1 (7)

Drew Surges just does it all for the North Stars this season.

Next: vs St Rita



7. St. Rita 9-2 (8)

The Mustangs offense looked impressive over Prospect.

Next: @ St. Charles North



8. Maine South 9-2 (9)

Swagger High is rolling behind QB Ryan Leyden.

Next: vs Glenbard West



9. Lake Zurich 10-1 (10)

Da Bears now hit the road and take on Pekin.

Next: @ Pekin



10. Warren Township 10-1 (12)

The Blue Devils head back down south this weekend to take on the Griffins.

Next: @ Lincoln Way East



11. Wheaton North 9-2 (11)

The Falcons made a deeper run than most expected them to do this season.

Next: Season Completed



12. Batavia 8-3 (13)

The Bulldogs pull out a 2OT win over Hersey at home to advance.

Next: vs Yorkville



13. Lemont 11-0 (14)

Lemont also gets a big 38-24 win over Quincy and now plays at home.

Next: vs Kenwood



14. Crete-Monee 9-2 (16)

The Warriors pull off a huge road win beating Simeon at Gately Stadium to advance.

Next: @ East St. Louis



15. Hersey 10-1 (15)

The Huskies have a lot coming back including QB Colton Gumino for 2023.

Next: Season Completed



16. Palatine 10-1 (23)

The Pirates walloped Minooka 47-14 as RB Dominik Ball and Palatine now take on York in Elmhurst.

Next: @ York



17. Simeon 10-1 (6)

The Wolverines will graduate a tremendous senior class this spring loaded with college level talent.

Next: Season Completed



18. Prairie Ridge 10-1 (22)

QB Tyler Vasey has a real shot at setting the single season rushing record this postseason.

Next: @ Harlem



19. Marist 7-4 (18)

The Redhawks come up short in a 27-21 2OT loss to York.

Next: Season Completed



20. Brother Rice 7-4 (24)

The Crusaders send Collinsville home 44-15 on Saturday and now zero in on the Caravan.

Next: @ Mount Carmel



21. Lyons Township 9-2 (26)

The Lions’ biggest test will be this Saturday in Wilmette.

Next: @ Loyola



22. Prospect 9-2 (17)

The Knights keep climbing as a program under head coach Dan DeBoeuf. QB Brad Vierneisel had an All-State caliber season.

Next: Season Completed



23. Neuqua Valley 8-3 (23)

The Wildcats came up just short in a season ending 17-14 loss to Lincoln Way East.

Next: Season Completed



24. Plainfield North 10-1 (19)

The Tigers program is also soaring under head coach Anthony Imbordino.

Next: Season Completed



25. Yorkville 10-1 (NR)

The Foxes win 34-31 in 4 OT over Moline to advance to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 1999.

Next: @ Batavia



26. Niles Notre Dame 8-3 (NR)

The Dons will square off against the Wolfpack in Chicago this week.

Next: @ St. Ignatius



27. Sycamore 11-0 (27)

The Spartans got out of the gates quick and beat Carmel 43-0 to advance.

Next: vs Sterling



28. IC Prep 10-1 (28)

The Knights got 4 touchdowns from RB Denzel Gibson and secured head coach Bill Krefft’s 100th career win to advance.

Next: @ Princeton



29. Richmond Burton 11-0 (30)

The Rockets have now won 43 out of its last 44 games and now hit the road to take on Providence Catholic.

Next: @ Providence Catholic



30. Providence Catholic 7-4 (NR)

The Celtics special teams were pretty special in beating Joliet Catholic 24-14 to advance.

Next: vs Richmond Burton

Out: Joliet Catholic/Glenbrook South/Kankakee

Next In (in no order): Nazareth Academy/St. Ignatius/Downers Grove North/Kenwood/Morgan Park/Morris/Joliet Catholic/Glenbrook South/Kankakee/Reed Custer/Joliet Catholic/Glenbrook South/St. Francis



