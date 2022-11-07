Week 12 Marquee Sports Network/EdgyTim.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll
Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.
1. Mount Carmel 11-0 (1)
The Caravan get a rematch from a Week 6 28-21 win over the Crusaders.
Next: vs. Brother Rice
2. Lincoln Way East 11-0 (2)
The Defense Bowl is this week in Frankfort.
Next: vs Warren Township
3. Loyola Academy 10-1 (3)
Huge win last Saturday in Edwardsville for Loyola.
Next: vs Lyons Township
4. York 11-0 (4)
In Matt Vezza They Trust.
Next: vs Palatine
5. Glenbard West 10-1 (5)
Two top 8A programs that feature two totally different styles of football here.
Next: @ Maine South
6. St. Charles North 10-1 (7)
Drew Surges just does it all for the North Stars this season.
Next: vs St Rita
7. St. Rita 9-2 (8)
The Mustangs offense looked impressive over Prospect.
Next: @ St. Charles North
8. Maine South 9-2 (9)
Swagger High is rolling behind QB Ryan Leyden.
Next: vs Glenbard West
9. Lake Zurich 10-1 (10)
Da Bears now hit the road and take on Pekin.
Next: @ Pekin
10. Warren Township 10-1 (12)
The Blue Devils head back down south this weekend to take on the Griffins.
Next: @ Lincoln Way East
11. Wheaton North 9-2 (11)
The Falcons made a deeper run than most expected them to do this season.
Next: Season Completed
12. Batavia 8-3 (13)
The Bulldogs pull out a 2OT win over Hersey at home to advance.
Next: vs Yorkville
13. Lemont 11-0 (14)
Lemont also gets a big 38-24 win over Quincy and now plays at home.
Next: vs Kenwood
14. Crete-Monee 9-2 (16)
The Warriors pull off a huge road win beating Simeon at Gately Stadium to advance.
Next: @ East St. Louis
15. Hersey 10-1 (15)
The Huskies have a lot coming back including QB Colton Gumino for 2023.
Next: Season Completed
16. Palatine 10-1 (23)
The Pirates walloped Minooka 47-14 as RB Dominik Ball and Palatine now take on York in Elmhurst.
Next: @ York
17. Simeon 10-1 (6)
The Wolverines will graduate a tremendous senior class this spring loaded with college level talent.
Next: Season Completed
18. Prairie Ridge 10-1 (22)
QB Tyler Vasey has a real shot at setting the single season rushing record this postseason.
Next: @ Harlem
19. Marist 7-4 (18)
The Redhawks come up short in a 27-21 2OT loss to York.
Next: Season Completed
20. Brother Rice 7-4 (24)
The Crusaders send Collinsville home 44-15 on Saturday and now zero in on the Caravan.
Next: @ Mount Carmel
21. Lyons Township 9-2 (26)
The Lions’ biggest test will be this Saturday in Wilmette.
Next: @ Loyola
22. Prospect 9-2 (17)
The Knights keep climbing as a program under head coach Dan DeBoeuf. QB Brad Vierneisel had an All-State caliber season.
Next: Season Completed
23. Neuqua Valley 8-3 (23)
The Wildcats came up just short in a season ending 17-14 loss to Lincoln Way East.
Next: Season Completed
24. Plainfield North 10-1 (19)
The Tigers program is also soaring under head coach Anthony Imbordino.
Next: Season Completed
25. Yorkville 10-1 (NR)
The Foxes win 34-31 in 4 OT over Moline to advance to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 1999.
Next: @ Batavia
26. Niles Notre Dame 8-3 (NR)
The Dons will square off against the Wolfpack in Chicago this week.
Next: @ St. Ignatius
27. Sycamore 11-0 (27)
The Spartans got out of the gates quick and beat Carmel 43-0 to advance.
Next: vs Sterling
28. IC Prep 10-1 (28)
The Knights got 4 touchdowns from RB Denzel Gibson and secured head coach Bill Krefft’s 100th career win to advance.
Next: @ Princeton
29. Richmond Burton 11-0 (30)
The Rockets have now won 43 out of its last 44 games and now hit the road to take on Providence Catholic.
Next: @ Providence Catholic
30. Providence Catholic 7-4 (NR)
The Celtics special teams were pretty special in beating Joliet Catholic 24-14 to advance.
Next: vs Richmond Burton
Out: Joliet Catholic/Glenbrook South/Kankakee
Next In (in no order): Nazareth Academy/St. Ignatius/Downers Grove North/Kenwood/Morgan Park/Morris/Joliet Catholic/Glenbrook South/Kankakee/Reed Custer/Joliet Catholic/Glenbrook South/St. Francis