Week 9 Marquee Sports Network/EdgyTim.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll

“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 9. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.

Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.

1. Lincoln Way East 8-0 (1)

Can the Griffins run the table in an always-stacked 8A state playoff field?

Next: @ Bradley

2. Mount Carmel 8-0 (2)

Huge Week 9 showdown on Saturday in Wilmette. Can the Caravan offense dent an always-strong Loyola defense?

Next: @ Loyola Academy

3. Loyola Academy 8-0 (3)

The Ramblers will look to lock up a top seed in Class 8A state playoff field with a win on Saturday.

Next: vs Mount Carmel

4. York 8-0 (4)

The Dukes will get a good challenge this week from an Oak Park-River Forest (4-4) team that is in must-win mode.

Next: @ Oak Park-River Forest

5. Glenbard West 7-1 (5)

The Hilltoppers will also take on a hungry Hinsdale Central (4-4) team on Friday as West will try to knock out the Red Devils from the state playoff field.

Next: @ Hinsdale Central

6. Simeon 8-0 (6)

The Wolverines will be a very difficult team to beat in the postseason regardless of which class they wind up in.

Next: vs Lane Tech

7. Maine South 6-2 (7)

The Hawks will look to finish the Central Suburban South conference with its annual rivalry showdown hosting the Trevians.

Next: vs New Trier

8. St. Rita 6-2 (8)

The Mustangs had a nice early test in beating Providence Catholic last week and look for Notre Dame to also give St. Rita a big Week 9 test.

Next: vs Notre Dame

9. St. Charles North 7-1 (9)

Huge Dukane Conference championship game this week for the North Stars in Batavia.

Next: @ Batavia

10. Lake Zurich 7-1 (10)

Da Bears continue to play well and have a chance to close out the regular season strong hosting Waukegan (0-8) this Friday.

Next: vs Waukegan

11. Wheaton North 7-1 (12)

The Falcons just found a way to reload after winning the 7A state title in 2021 and this team looks ready for another 2022 deep postseason run.

Next: vs St Charles East

12. Batavia 6-2 (13)

The Bulldogs have righted the ship after a 1-2 early season start and look to win the Dukane Conference title this Friday.

Next: vs St. Charles North

13. Warren Township 7-1 (16)

The Blue Devils still have one of the saltiest defenses in Chicagoland.

Next: @ Zion Benton

14. Lemont 8-0 (14)

The Lemont Football Club have quietly put together an outstanding regular season and looked primed for a possible run in 6A.

Next: @ TF South

15. Hersey 8-0 (15)

The Huskies got a big Week 8 win over Elk Grove 42-0 and look to lock up a high seed in 7A.

Next: vs Buffalo Grove

16. Kankakee 7-1 (17)

The Kays have been looking forward to this Week 9 showdown at Crete since the summer.

Next: @ Crete-Monee

17. Crete-Monee 6-2 (18)

The Warriors will look to get some payback against Kankakee this week after losing to the Kays last season.

Next: vs Kankakee

18. Prospect 7-1 (19)

The Knights offense has been one of the most explosive in Chicagoland this season.

Next: @ Rolling Meadows

19. Brother Rice 5-3 (20)

The South Side Super Bowl happens Friday night on 99th and Pulaski. Get your tickets early.

Next: vs Marist

20. Marist 5-3 (21)

Huge Week 9 challenge for the Redhawks taking on rival Brother Rice in the annual South Side Super Bowl.

Next:@ Brother Rice

21. Plainfield North 8-0 (22)

Will the Tigers be a high seed in 8A or 7A? Regardless…this is a very good team here folks.

Next: vs Oswego East

22. Joliet Catholic 6-2 (22)

The Hilltoppers are also seeking a win this Friday and trying to get a Round 1 playoff game in Class 4A.

Next: vs Montini Catholic

23. Neuqua Valley 6-2 (11)

The Wildcats will look to bounce back this week after a surprising 14-0 loss to DeKalb (5-3) last Friday.

Next: @ Metea Valley

24. St. Francis 8-0 (24)

Monster crossover Metro Suburban conference game here between two of the top smaller enrollment schools in Chicagoland.

Next: @ ICCP

25. Prairie Ridge/Bolingbrook 7-1/5-3 (25/25)

Prairie Ridge is getting a big season from QB Tyler Vase. Bolingbrook has one of the top freshman QBs in the Midwest in Jonah Williams.

Next: vs Crystal Lake Central/vs Stagg

26. Naperville Central 6-2 (26)

The Redhawks will look to get the regular season sweep this week against rival Naperville North. Central defeated North 10-7 back in Week 6.

Next: vs Naperville North

27. Naperville North 6-2 (27)

Can the Huskies get the offense clicking this time around against Naperville Central?

Next: @ Naperville Central

28. Huntley 7-1 (28)

The Red Raiders running game is having a big season led by RB Haiden Janke.

Next: vs Crystal Lake South

29. Palatine 7-1 (29)

The Pirates will get a big Week 9 test hosting a very solid Hoffman Estates Hawks team.

Next: vs Hoffman Estates

30. Richmond Burton 8-0 (NR)

The run-happy Rockets face one more regular season challenge taking on the run-happy Hubs.

Next: @ Rochelle

Next In (in no particular order): Glenbrook South, Downers Grove North, ICCP, Jacobs, St. Ignatius, South Elgin, Sycamore, Notre Dame, Wauconda, Yorkville, Wheaton Academy, Glenbard East, Reed-Custer