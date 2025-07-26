Curtis Granderson recalls once-in-a-lifetime moment at Wrigley Field

Anthony Rizzo once predicted the future and Curtis Granderson remembers the moment vividly.

It was Sept. 12, 2018 and the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers were locked in a heated battle for the NL Central title.

Before the game, Rizzo and Granderson were discussing Wrigley Field’s charm and the Cubs first baseman said one of the coolest aspects of playing at the Friendly Confines was witnessing extremely rare moments.

Sure enough, Granderson led off the game with a play unlike anything we’ve ever seen before — in any ballpark.

The Brewers leadoff hitter smacked a Kyle Hendricks offering into left-center … where the ball hit off the tip of the Wrigley Field basket — and then actually bounced off the edge of the basket again before falling back to the field of play.

Granderson motored around the bases and ended up with a triple, but nobody knew what to do. One umpire signaled home run, but the crew ultimately kept it as a triple.

The former MLB veteran was on the Cubs Weekly Podcast recently and discussed the once-in-a-lifetime moment:

“So, leading up to that, I talked to Anthony Rizzo and he said the cool thing about playing here, stuff happens that I’ve never seen before,” Granderson said. “And sure enough, this happens and neither one of us has ever seen that before. He put it out there into the galaxy and it happens.

“So the ball ends up hitting like that. I always look at the umps ’cause they kinda signal. So I think one was doing [the home run signal], so I’m like, alright, I guess it’s a homer. So I’m jogging and the ball’s in play and luckily they didn’t throw it in and try to tag me.

“And I stop at third and it ended up being a triple. One less homer. I could’ve had 345 [career homers]. I like triples, though.”

Granderson is able to laugh about it now, seven years later.

The Chicago native always enjoyed playing at Wrigley Field, slashing .297/.360/.514 (.874 OPS) in 21 games on the North Side.

He recalled how he would often need to get so many tickets for friends and family in the area and also shared a hilarious story about one such game at Wrigley.

“I remember there was a game I didn’t start and I showed up at the ballpark late,” Granderson said. “…. It’s a 1 o’clock day game and we’re not hitting batting practice; I’m not starting.

“So I roll up at 12, 12:15 and I forget where I’m at. The access to the locker room, you’re in the concourse. So I’m wheeling my suitcase through the fans, trying to make my room to the locker room and people were looking at me like, ‘it can’t be him.’ And that’s me — I’m just rolling through. People are getting their hot dogs and their popcorn and I’m rolling through.”

