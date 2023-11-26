2023 Final Marquee Sports Network/EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll

“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 14. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage. Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.

1. Loyola Academy 14-0 (1)

The Ramblers just overpowered all comers in 2023 and just got better as the season wore on. EDGY;s Player of the Year? QB Ryan Fitzgerald

2. Mount Carmel 13-1 (3)

The Caravan seemed to get stronger in the post-season and came within 3 points of becoming back-to-back undefeated state champions. EDGY’s Player of the Year? QB Jack Elliott

3. Lincoln Way East 13-1 (2)

The Griffins battled for all four quarters but came up short again against #1 Loyola Academy in the 8A state finals. EDGY’s Player of the Year: DE Caden O’Rourke

4. York 11-2 (4)

EDGY’s Player of the Year? RB Jake Melion

5. Downers Grove North 11-3 (5)

The Trojans took huge strides this season and are aiming to remain at the top of the West Suburban Silver and in 7A for years to come. EDGY’s Player of the Year? RB/DB Noah Battle

6. Batavia 11-2 (6)

EDGY’s Player of the Year? QB Ryan Boe

7. Barrington 12-1 (7)

EDGY’s Player of the Year? QB Nick Piepert

8. Nazareth Academy 9-5 (8)

Those amazing Road Runners just seem to find a way and win back to back 5A state titles. EDGY’s Player of the Year? QB Logan Malchuk

9. Cary Grove 12-2 (10)

The Trojans 10:41 minute drive capped off by a FB Logan Abrams touchdown run was a thing of beauty in the option world. EDGY’s Player of the Year? FB Logan Abrams

10. Joliet Catholic 10-4 (9)

The Hilltoppers played a strong first half but then couldn’t slow down Nazareth Academy in its 38-20 loss in the Class 5A state final. EDGY’s Player of the Year? DL Dillan Johnson.

11. St. Francis 10-3 (11)

EDGY’s Player of the Year? QB Alessio Milivojevic

12. Lake Zurich 11-2 (12)

EDGY’s Player of the Year? RB Chris Pirrone

13. Maine South 10-2 (13)

EDGY’s Player of the Year? QB Constantine Coines

14. Kankakee 11-1 (14)

EDGY’s Player of the Year? QB Larenz Walters

15. Warren Township 9-3 (15)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: RB/LB Donovan McNeal

16. Hersey 10-1 (16)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: WR/DB Carson Grove

17. Glenbard West 8-3 (17)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: OLB Eli Limouris

18. Morgan Park 10-2 (18)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: RB/DB Tysean Griffin

19. Carmel 10-2 (19)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: RB/DB Gavin Hagan

20. St Ignatius 8-4 (20)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: OL/DL Justin Scott

21. St. Laurence 10-4 (21)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: RB Aaron Ball

22. Providence Catholic 8-5 (22)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: WR/DB Gavin Hagan

23. IC Catholic Prep 9-3 (23)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: WR/DB KJ Parker

24. Morris 11-1 (24)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: QB Carter Button

25. Geneva 9-3 (25)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: WR Talyn Taylor

26. Lincoln Way West 9-3 (26)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: RB Joey Campagna

27. Wheaton North 7-4 (27)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: TE/DE Joe Barna

28. Neuqua Valley 7-4 (28)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: QB Ryan Mohler

29. Prairie Ridge 9-1 (29)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: OL/DL John Fallaw

30. Naperville Central 8-3 (30)

EDGY’s Player of the Year: DL Maverick Ohle