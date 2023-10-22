2023 Week 10 Marquee Sports Network/EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll
“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 10. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.
Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.
1. Loyola Academy 9-0 (3)
The Ramblers reclaim the #1 poll spot with a big win over the Caravan.
Next: vs Plainfield North
2. Lincoln Way East 9-0 (2)
The Griffins defense has allowed just 62 points in 9 games this season.
Next: vs Taft
3. Mount Carmel 8-1 (1)
It’s just not great anytime you have to face a longtime rival and conference opponent in Round 1.
Next: vs St Rita
4. Batavia 8-1 (4)
The Bulldogs get a big test right out of the gates hosting the Crusaders.
Next: vs Brother Rice
5. Maine South 8-1 (5)
The Hawks are well aware of the scrappy Porters.
Next: vs Lockport
6. Kankakee 9-0 (6)
The Kays have some special athletes this season including senior RB Tony Phillips.
Next: vs Bremen
7. Prairie Ridge 9-0 (7)
Yikes, this might be the best overall Round 1 game in the state.
Next: vs Nazareth Academy
8. Hersey 9-0 (8)
The Huskies will also get tested right away against the Red Grange Tigers.
Next: vs Wheaton South
9. Barrington 9-0 (9)
No question Barrington has a chance to go deep here, but the Titans are no pushover Round 1 opponent.
Next: vs Glenbrook South
10. Warren Township 7-2 (11)
The Blue Devils will take on an Oswego team that plays a lot like….Warren.
Next: vs Oswego
11. St. Francis 7-2 (12)
The Spartans have been on a late season roll and draw a strong Rochelle team in Round 1.
Next: vs Rochelle
12. Lake Zurich 8-1 (13)
Keep an eye on the starting line up here and if CLC Tigers QB Jason Penza is back from injury he’s a difference maker.
Next: vs Crystal Lake Central
13. Glenbard West 7-2 (14)
The Hitters will rely on it’s run game and strong defense in the postseason.
Next: vs Naperville North
14. York 8-1 (16)
The Dukes will take on a new opponent in Round 1 in the H-F Vikings.
Next: vs Homewood Flossmoor
15. Wheaton North 6-3 (17)
The Falcons could be a popular sleeper pick in 7A.
Next: @ Whitney Young
16. Morris 9-0 (18)
Morris slips up to 5A, but regardless this is a team built for the postseason.
Next: vs Tinley Park
17. Palatine 6-3 (21)
The Pirates hit the road in Round 1 and battle Neuqua Valley.
Next: @ Neuqua Valley
18. Morgan Park 8-1 (18)
Former Morgan Park player and now head coach (Chris James) take on his former Morgan Park assistant coach and now Corliss head coach Keith Brookshire.
Next: vs Corliss
19. Geneva 7-2 (22)
The Vikings will also draw a lot of attention as a nice sleeper team pick in 6A.
Next: vs Senn
20. Prospect 7-2 (23)
The Knights will now take on Buffalo Grove twice in three weeks.
Next: @ Buffalo Grove
21. Carmel 8-1 (24)
The Corsairs have a real chance to making some postseason noise in Class 5A.
Next: vs Lindbloom
22. Neuqua Valley 6-3 (NR)
The Wildcats when on it’s game are as capable of anyone in this Class 8A field.
Next: vs Palatine
23. Huntley 8-1 (26)
The Red Raiders hit the 8A playoffs on a regular season roll.
Next: vs Niles West
24. Naperville Central 7-2 (10)
The Redhawks will need to bounce back this week after a tough Week 9 loss to rival Neuqua Valley.
Next: vs Downers Grove South
25. St Ignatius 6-3 (NR)
The Wolfpack will get the “joy” of traveling to Joliet and I-80 for the second straight week.
Next: @ Joliet West
26. St Charles North 6-3 (19)
The North Stars can also argue they have one of the top overall games in all of Round 1 in Bradley.
Next: @ Bradley
27. Downers Grove North 7-2 (29)
The Trojans will need to matchup against a talented Broncos team.
Next: vs Kenwood
28. IC Catholic Prep 7-2 (28)
The Knights will look to capture another state title and start with taking on Geneseo.
Next: vs Geneseo
29. Antioch 9-0 (30)
The Sequoits have a chance to make some postseason noise in it’s part of the 5A bracket.
Next: vs Englewood STEM
30. Sycamore 8-1 (27)
The Spartans will rely on junior QB/S Burke Gautcher (Iowa).
Next: vs Evergreen Park